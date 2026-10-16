Palleon Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation of Interim Phase 2 trial data for HLX79/E-602 in Membranous Nephropathy at the 2026 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence

– Presentation will provide interim Phase 2 clinical data on HLX79/E-602, a first-in-class human sialidase enzyme therapeutic, in patients with membranous nephropathy –

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmunity and cancer, will deliver an oral presentation at the 2026 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence, taking place November 6-11 in Orlando, Florida. Palleon's presentation will take place on Wednesday, November 11.

Details of Palleon's Presentation:

American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence

Title: Rapid and deep clinical responses to HLX79 (E-602), a first-in-class human sialidase-Fc fusion protein, plus HLX01, a rituximab biosimilar, in patients with membranous nephropathy: a Ph2 trial

Oral Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11 from 9:30 to 9:45 AM EST; presented by Jim Broderick, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Palleon Pharmaceuticals

The presentation will be made available on the Glycobiology Education section of Palleon Pharmaceuticals' website.

About Palleon Pharmaceuticals

Palleon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering glycan editing, a new approach to immune modulation in autoimmune disease and cancer. Co-founded on the glycobiology research of Carolyn Bertozzi (2022 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry), Palleon's pipeline includes E-602/HLX79 (Phase 2, membranous nephropathy) and E-688/HLX316 (Phase 1, advanced solid tumors). www.palleonpharma.com

Media

Lauren Crociati

Ten Bridge Communications

lcrociati@tenbridgecommunications.com