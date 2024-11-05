Palatin Presents Data on Novel Melanocortin 4 Receptor Selective Oral Small Molecule PL7737 Obesity Program at ObesityWeek® 2024

Oral PL7737 significantly decreased food intake and body weight

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor (MCR) system, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R) selective PL7737 obesity program will be highlighted in a poster presentation at ObesityWeek® 2024, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society held in San Antonio, Texas. PL7737 is a highly selective, orally active, small molecule MC4R agonist being developed for the treatment of various metabolic disorders.

The presentation illustrates and summarizes preclinical studies of the effect of orally administered PL7737 on body weight and food intake in diet-induced obese (DIO) mice and MC4R knockout (MC4R-KO) mice. The studies demonstrated that treatment with oral PL7737 significantly decreased food intake and body weight in DIO mice, but not in MC4R-KO mice, validating that decreased food intake and body weight was MC4R mediated. Additionally presented data showed that PL7737 lacked erectogenic activity, which is desirable for the intended indication. PL7737’s emerging efficacy and safety profile supports its potential as an effective obesity treatment while minimizing side effects present in other MC4R agonists.

“The promising oral bioavailability and efficacy data highlights our expertise and efforts in melanocortin MC4R drug development,” said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. “There is an unmet medical need for obesity treatments, and an orally active small molecule MC4R agonist could be a promising option for obese patients. We are excited to advance our obesity programs and start clinical trials in 2025 with our novel, long-acting MC4R peptide and small molecule compounds aimed at treating general obesity, weight loss management, and rare MC4R pathway diseases like hypothalamic obesity.”

Palatin is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial with the MC4R agonist bremelanotide in combination with tirzepatide, a GLP-1/GIP. Enrollment is complete, and topline results are expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2025.

The MC4R pathway plays a key role in the regulation of energy storage and food intake. The novel MC4R selective agonists being developed by Palatin could potentially play a vital role in treating obesity as monotherapy and/or combination therapy.

About Melanocortin 4 Receptor Agonists Effect on Obesity

Genetic analysis has identified the melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R) of the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus as playing a central role in appetite regulation. Genetic mutations that inhibit signaling in the MC4R pathway lead to hyperphagia, decreased energy expenditure and early-onset obesity; such mutations have been identified as the cause of several rare genetic obesity disorders. Agouti-related peptide is an endogenous antagonist of the MC4R that works with neuropeptide Y to stimulate appetite, whereas MC4R agonists such as α- and β-melanocyte-stimulating hormone promote satiety. Agonism of the MC4R therefore represents an attractive target for potential obesity treatments.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists

The melanocortin receptor (“MCR”) system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1R through MC5R. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye (and other places, for example the gut and kidney) express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Obesity

Obesity, which is defined as a body mass index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m2, represents a rising worldwide public health concern. Obesity is associated with an increased risk of overall mortality and serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. Health-related quality of life is significantly lower among adults with obesity, and obesity is associated with increased health care resource use and high economic burden. Safe and effective obesity treatments therefore remain a critical unmet need. The global increase in the prevalence of obesity is a public health issue that has severe cost implications to healthcare systems. In the United States, about 42% of adults live with obesity, and one out of five teens between the ages of 12-19 live with obesity.

