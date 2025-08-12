PADCEV™ Plus KEYTRUDA™ Significantly Improves Survival for Certain Patients with Bladder Cancer When Given Before and After Surgery

PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA is the first and only regimen to improve survival when used before and after standard of care (surgical cystectomy) in cisplatin-ineligible patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Results will be discussed with global health authorities for potential regulatory filings

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 EV-303 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-905). The EV-303 study is evaluating PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin), a Nectin-4 directed antibody-drug conjugate, in combination with KEYTRUDA™ (pembrolizumab), a PD-1 inhibitor, as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment (before and after surgery) versus surgery alone, the current standard of care, in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are not eligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

At the first interim efficacy analysis, the trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in event-free survival (EFS), the study’s primary endpoint, and overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, with neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA versus surgery alone. An additional secondary endpoint of pathologic complete response (pCR) rate was also met.

Christof Vulsteke, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Integrated Cancer Center Ghent (IKG, Belgium) and Clinical Trial Unit Oncology Ghent and EV-303 principal investigator

“Patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for cisplatin treatment have not seen a significant treatment advance in decades and face high rates of disease recurrence and a poor prognosis, even after having their bladder removed. These EV-303 study results mark the first time a systemic treatment approach, used before and after surgery, significantly extended survival over standard-of-care surgery in this population, demonstrating the potential of this combination to address a critical unmet patient need.”

The trial is continuing to evaluate the secondary EFS, OS and pCR rate endpoints for neoadjuvant and adjuvant KEYTRUDA versus surgery alone as they continue to mature. The safety profiles for PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA monotherapy were consistent with the known profiles of each treatment regimen.

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore, Ph.D., M.B.A., Head of Oncology Development, Astellas

“These results from EV-303 represent a breakthrough for cisplatin-ineligible patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, demonstrating the potential of PADCEV in combination with KEYTRUDA when used before and after surgery as a new standard of care. We look forward to presenting further details on these data at an upcoming medical congress.”

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide, diagnosed in more than 614,000 patients each year globally.i MIBC represents approximately 30% of all bladder cancer cases.ii The standard treatment for patients with MIBC is neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy followed by surgery, which has been shown to prolong survival.ii However, up to half of patients with MIBC are not eligible to receive cisplatin and face limited treatment options, typically undergoing surgery alone.iii

Johanna Bendell, M.D., Oncology Chief Development Officer, Pfizer

“PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA has already changed the treatment paradigm for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer as standard of care. These latest results underscore the practice-changing potential of this combination in earlier stages of bladder cancer, where it has the potential to improve outcomes for even more patients. Thank you to the patients and investigators who participated in this trial.”

Results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress and will be discussed with global health authorities for potential regulatory filings. Neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA is also being evaluated in cisplatin-eligible patients with MIBC in the EV-304 Phase 3 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-B15).

About the EV-303 Trial

The EV-303 trial is an ongoing, open-label, randomized, three-arm, controlled, Phase 3 study evaluating neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV in combination with KEYTRUDA or neoadjuvant and adjuvant KEYTRUDA versus surgery alone in patients with MIBC who are either not eligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Patients were randomized to receive either neoadjuvant and adjuvant KEYTRUDA (arm A), surgery alone (arm B) or neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV in combination with KEYTRUDA (arm C).iv

The primary endpoint of this trial is EFS between arm C versus arm B, defined as the time from randomization to the first occurrence of any of the following events: progression of disease that precludes radical cystectomy (RC) surgery or failure to undergo RC surgery in participants with residual disease, gross residual disease left behind at the time of surgery, local or distant recurrence as assessed by imaging and/or biopsy or death due to any cause. Key secondary endpoints include OS and pCR rate between arm C and arm B, as well as EFS, OS and pCR rate between arm A and arm B.iv

For more information on the global EV-303 trial, go to clinicaltrials.gov.

About PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin)

PADCEV™ (enfortumab vedotin) is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is directed against Nectin-4, a protein located on the surface of cells and highly expressed in bladder cancer.v Nonclinical data suggest the anticancer activity of PADCEV is due to its binding to Nectin-4-expressing cells, followed by the internalization and release of the anti-tumor agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) into the cell, which result in the cell not reproducing (cell cycle arrest) and in programmed cell death (apoptosis).vi

PADCEV plus KEYTRUDA is approved for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) regardless of cisplatin eligibility in the United States, the European Union, Japan and a number of other countries around the world. PADCEV is also approved as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with la/mUC who have previously received a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy or are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy.vi

PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) U.S. Indication & Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: SERIOUS SKIN REACTIONS

PADCEV can cause severe and fatal cutaneous adverse reactions including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), which occurred predominantly during the first cycle of treatment, but may occur later.

Closely monitor patients for skin reactions.

Immediately withhold PADCEV and consider referral for specialized care for suspected SJS or TEN or severe skin reactions.

Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients with confirmed SJS or TEN; or Grade 4 or recurrent Grade 3 skin reactions.

Indication

PADCEV®, in combination with pembrolizumab, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).

PADCEV, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or mUC who:

have previously received a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy.

PADCEV Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

Skin reactions Severe cutaneous adverse reactions, including fatal cases of SJS or TEN occurred in patients treated with PADCEV. SJS and TEN occurred predominantly during the first cycle of treatment but may occur later. Skin reactions occurred in 70% (all grades) of the 564 patients treated with PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab in clinical trials. When PADCEV was given in combination with pembrolizumab, the incidence of skin reactions, including severe events, occurred at a higher rate compared to PADCEV as a single agent. The majority of the skin reactions that occurred with combination therapy included maculo-papular rash, macular rash and papular rash. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 17% of patients (Grade 3: 16%, Grade 4: 1%), including maculo-papular rash, bullous dermatitis, dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis, pemphigoid, rash, erythematous rash, macular rash, and papular rash. A fatal reaction of bullous dermatitis occurred in one patient (0.2%). The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 1.7 months (range: 0.1 to 17.2 months). Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 6% of patients.

Skin reactions occurred in 58% (all grades) of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials. Twenty-three percent (23%) of patients had maculo-papular rash and 34% had pruritus. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 14% of patients, including maculo-papular rash, erythematous rash, rash or drug eruption, symmetrical drug-related intertriginous and flexural exanthema (SDRIFE), bullous dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis, and palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia. The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 0.6 months (range: 0.1 to 8 months). Among patients experiencing a skin reaction leading to dose interruption who then restarted PADCEV (n=75), 24% of patients restarting at the same dose and 24% of patients restarting at a reduced dose experienced recurrent severe skin reactions. Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 3.1% of patients.

Monitor patients closely throughout treatment for skin reactions. Consider topical corticosteroids and antihistamines, as clinically indicated. For persistent or recurrent Grade 2 skin reactions, consider withholding PADCEV until Grade ≤1. Withhold PADCEV and refer for specialized care for suspected SJS, TEN or for Grade 3 skin reactions. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients with confirmed SJS or TEN; or Grade 4 or recurrent Grade 3 skin reactions.

Hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), including fatal events, occurred in patients with and without pre-existing diabetes mellitus, treated with PADCEV. Patients with baseline hemoglobin A1C ≥8% were excluded from clinical trials. In clinical trials of PADCEV as a single agent, 17% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV developed hyperglycemia of any grade; 7% of patients developed Grade 3-4 hyperglycemia (Grade 3: 6.5%, Grade 4: 0.6%). Fatal events of hyperglycemia and DKA occurred in one patient each (0.1%). The incidence of Grade 3-4 hyperglycemia increased consistently in patients with higher body mass index and in patients with higher baseline A1C. The median time to onset of hyperglycemia was 0.5 months (range: 0 to 20 months). Hyperglycemia led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 0.7% of patients. Five percent (5%) of patients required initiation of insulin therapy for treatment of hyperglycemia. Of the patients who initiated insulin therapy for treatment of hyperglycemia, 66% (23/35) discontinued insulin at the time of last evaluation. Closely monitor blood glucose levels in patients with, or at risk for, diabetes mellitus or hyperglycemia. If blood glucose is elevated (>250 mg/dL), withhold PADCEV.

Pneumonitis/Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Severe, life-threatening or fatal pneumonitis/ILD occurred in patients treated with PADCEV. When PADCEV was given in combination with pembrolizumab, 10% of the 564 patients treated with combination therapy had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade and 4% had Grade 3-4. A fatal event of pneumonitis/ILD occurred in two patients (0.4%). The incidence of pneumonitis/ILD, including severe events, occurred at a higher rate when PADCEV was given in combination with pembrolizumab compared to PADCEV as a single agent. The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 4 months (range: 0.3 to 26 months).

In clinical trials of PADCEV as a single agent, 3% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade and 0.8% had Grade 3-4. The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 2.9 months (range: 0.6 to 6 months).

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms indicative of pneumonitis/ILD such as hypoxia, cough, dyspnea or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Evaluate and exclude infectious, neoplastic and other causes for such signs and symptoms through appropriate investigations. Withhold PADCEV for patients who develop Grade 2 pneumonitis/ILD and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis/ILD.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) When PADCEV was given in combination with pembrolizumab, 67% of the 564 patients treated with combination therapy had PN of any grade, 36% had Grade 2 neuropathy, and 7% had Grade 3 neuropathy. The incidence of PN occurred at a higher rate when PADCEV was given in combination with pembrolizumab compared to PADCEV as a single agent. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 6 months (range: 0.3 to 25 months).

PN occurred in 53% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials including 38% with sensory neuropathy, 8% with muscular weakness and 7% with motor neuropathy. Thirty percent of patients experienced Grade 2 reactions and 5% experienced Grade 3-4 reactions. PN occurred in patients treated with PADCEV with or without preexisting PN. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 4.9 months (range: 0.1 to 20 months). Neuropathy led to treatment discontinuation in 6% of patients.

Monitor patients for symptoms of new or worsening PN and consider dose interruption or dose reduction of PADCEV when PN occurs. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients who develop Grade ≥3 PN.

Ocular disorders were reported in 40% of the 384 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials in which ophthalmologic exams were scheduled. The majority of these events involved the cornea and included events associated with dry eye such as keratitis, blurred vision, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, limbal stem cell deficiency, and keratopathy. Dry eye symptoms occurred in 30% of patients, and blurred vision occurred in 10% of patients, during treatment with PADCEV. The median time to onset to symptomatic ocular disorder was 1.7 months (range: 0 to 30.6 months). Monitor patients for ocular disorders. Consider artificial tears for prophylaxis of dry eyes and ophthalmologic evaluation if ocular symptoms occur or do not resolve. Consider treatment with ophthalmic topical steroids, if indicated after an ophthalmic exam. Consider dose interruption or dose reduction of PADCEV for symptomatic ocular disorders.

Infusion site extravasation Skin and soft tissue reactions secondary to extravasation have been observed after administration of PADCEV. Of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials, 1% of patients experienced skin and soft tissue reactions, including 0.3% who experienced Grade 3-4 reactions. Reactions may be delayed. Erythema, swelling, increased temperature, and pain worsened until 2-7 days after extravasation and resolved within 1-4 weeks of peak. Two patients (0.3%) developed extravasation reactions with secondary cellulitis, bullae, or exfoliation. Ensure adequate venous access prior to starting PADCEV and monitor for possible extravasation during administration. If extravasation occurs, stop the infusion and monitor for adverse reactions.

Embryo-fetal toxicity PADCEV can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during PADCEV treatment and for 2 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with PADCEV and for 4 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (≥20%) (PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab)

Increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), increased creatinine, rash, increased glucose, PN, increased lipase, decreased lymphocytes, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), decreased hemoglobin, fatigue, decreased sodium, decreased phosphate, decreased albumin, pruritus, diarrhea, alopecia, decreased weight, decreased appetite, increased urate, decreased neutrophils, decreased potassium, dry eye, nausea, constipation, increased potassium, dysgeusia, urinary tract infection and decreased platelets.

Most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (≥20%) (PADCEV monotherapy)

Increased glucose, increased AST, decreased lymphocytes, increased creatinine, rash, fatigue, PN, decreased albumin, decreased hemoglobin, alopecia, decreased appetite, decreased neutrophils, decreased sodium, increased ALT, decreased phosphate, diarrhea, nausea, pruritus, increased urate, dry eye, dysgeusia, constipation, increased lipase, decreased weight, decreased platelets, abdominal pain, dry skin.

EV-302 Study: 440 patients with previously untreated la/mUC (PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab)

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 50% of patients treated with PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab. The most common serious adverse reactions (≥2%) were rash (6%), acute kidney injury (5%), pneumonitis/ILD (4.5%), urinary tract infection (3.6%), diarrhea (3.2%), pneumonia (2.3%), pyrexia (2%), and hyperglycemia (2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients treated with PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab including acute respiratory failure (0.7%), pneumonia (0.5%), and pneumonitis/ILD (0.2%).

Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation of PADCEV occurred in 35% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) leading to discontinuation of PADCEV were PN (15%), rash (4.1%) and pneumonitis/ILD (2.3%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption of PADCEV occurred in 73% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) leading to dose interruption of PADCEV were PN (22%), rash (16%), COVID‑19 (10%), diarrhea (5%), pneumonitis/ILD (4.8%), fatigue (3.9%), hyperglycemia (3.6%), increased ALT (3%) and pruritus (2.5%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction of PADCEV occurred in 42% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) leading to dose reduction of PADCEV were rash (16%), PN (13%) and fatigue (2.7%).

EV-103 Study: 121 patients with previously untreated la/mUC who were not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy (PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab)

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 50% of patients treated with PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab; the most common (≥2%) were acute kidney injury (7%), urinary tract infection (7%), urosepsis (5%), sepsis (3.3%), pneumonia (3.3%), hematuria (3.3%), pneumonitis/ILD (3.3%), urinary retention (2.5%), diarrhea (2.5%), myasthenia gravis (2.5%), myositis (2.5%), anemia (2.5%), and hypotension (2.5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 5% of patients treated with PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab, including sepsis (1.6%), bullous dermatitis (0.8%), myasthenia gravis (0.8%), and pneumonitis/ILD (0.8%). Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation of PADCEV occurred in 36% of patients; the most common (≥2%) were PN (20%) and rash (6%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption of PADCEV occurred in 69% of patients; the most common (≥2%) were PN (18%), rash (12%), increased lipase (6%), pneumonitis/ILD (6%), diarrhea (4.1%), acute kidney injury (3.3%), increased ALT (3.3%), fatigue (3.3%), neutropenia (3.3%), urinary tract infection (3.3%), increased amylase (2.5%), anemia (2.5%), COVID‑19 (2.5%), hyperglycemia (2.5%), and hypotension (2.5%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction of PADCEV occurred in 45% of patients; the most common (≥2%) were PN (17%), rash (12%), fatigue (5%), neutropenia (5%), and diarrhea (4.1%).

EV-301 Study: 296 patients previously treated with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy (PADCEV monotherapy)

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients treated with PADCEV; the most common (≥2%) were urinary tract infection, acute kidney injury (7% each), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3% of patients, including multiorgan dysfunction (1%), hepatic dysfunction, septic shock, hyperglycemia, pneumonitis/ILD, and pelvic abscess (0.3% each). Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation occurred in 17% of patients; the most common (≥2%) were PN (5%) and rash (4%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption occurred in 61% of patients; the most common (≥4%) were PN (23%), rash (11%), and fatigue (9%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction occurred in 34% of patients; the most common (≥2%) were PN (10%), rash (8%), decreased appetite, and fatigue (3% each).

EV-201, Cohort 2 Study: 89 patients previously treated with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and not eligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy (PADCEV monotherapy)

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 39% of patients treated with PADCEV; the most common (≥3%) were pneumonia, sepsis, and diarrhea (5% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients, including acute kidney injury (2.2%), metabolic acidosis, sepsis, multiorgan dysfunction, pneumonia, and pneumonitis/ILD (1.1% each). Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation occurred in 20% of patients; the most common (≥2%) was PN (7%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption occurred in 60% of patients; the most common (≥3%) were PN (19%), rash (9%), fatigue (8%), diarrhea (5%), increased AST, and hyperglycemia (3% each). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction occurred in 49% of patients; the most common (≥3%) were PN (19%), rash (11%), and fatigue (7%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Effects of other drugs on PADCEV (Dual P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors)

Concomitant use with dual P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase unconjugated monomethyl auristatin E exposure, which may increase the incidence or severity of PADCEV toxicities. Closely monitor patients for signs of toxicity when PADCEV is given concomitantly with dual P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation Advise lactating women not to breastfeed during treatment with PADCEV and for 3 weeks after the last dose.

Hepatic impairment Avoid the use of PADCEV in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.

For more information, please see the U.S. full Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING for PADCEV here.

About Astellas

Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com.

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are at the forefront of a new era in cancer care. Our industry-leading portfolio and extensive pipeline includes three core mechanisms of action to attack cancer from multiple angles, including small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies, including other immune-oncology biologics.

