SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a year marked by funding freezes, delays, and growing uncertainty about federal support for biomedical research, scientists at Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI) advanced discoveries that could transform diagnosis and treatment for rare and genetic diseases.

PNRI research advances rare disease and cancer science. Progress continues despite looming federal cuts.

In the past year, PNRI researchers published 21 high-impact studies spanning rare inherited disorders, cancer biology, and the structure of the human genome.

"Even in times of funding instability, our scientists remain dedicated to delivering insights that change lives," said Mark Rieder, PhD, Chief Operating Officer at PNRI. "These findings highlight the vital role independent research institutes play in driving innovation outside the spotlight of major medical centers."

Highlights of PNRI's recent research include:





These discoveries lay the groundwork for earlier diagnoses and better treatments. Yet this progress could be slowed or halted by proposed federal budget changes that threaten to cut biomedical research funding by up to 40 percent, making continued investment essential to sustain discovery.

About PNRI



Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI), founded in 1956, is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute dedicated to solving pressing questions in genetics and health. PNRI scientists collaborate with partners worldwide to better understand and treat rare and common diseases. Learn more at pnri.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-northwest-research-institute-publishes-key-advances-in-rare-and-genetic-disease-research-amid-national-funding-uncertainty-302573164.html

SOURCE Pacific Northwest Research Institute