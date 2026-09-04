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PacBio to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24ᵗʰ Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 4:50 PM ET in New York, New York.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


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