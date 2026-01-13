PacBio HiFi Adopted as First-Line Sequencing Approach to Investigate Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC)

Trios from 200 families who have lost a child to SUDC to be sequenced on PacBio’s Revio system with SPRQ-Nx chemistry, enabling increased diagnostic yield for grieving families

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), developer of the world's most advanced sequencing technologies, today announced that a UW Medicine and Seattle Children’s research effort led by Danny Miller, MD, PhD, and Alexandra Keefe, MD, PhD, will employ PacBio HiFi whole-genome sequencing as the first-line approach to investigate Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). Backed by the SUDC Foundation and with in-kind support from PacBio, the project will sequence each child and their parents, prioritizing long-read HiFi data for comprehensive variant detection. Additionally, the University of Washington team will join the HiFi Solves Global Consortium, which brings together institutions around the world to study the value HiFi-based human genome sequencing may have in clinical research applications and to further our understanding of genetic diseases.

Applying HiFi sequencing as a first-tier assay is designed to consolidate and simplify the laboratory workflow especially in the context of post-mortem tissue and newborn dried blood spots as challenging sample inputs. The researchers hope to increase diagnostic yield by resolving complex variants like structural variants and tandem repeats and by including parents to elucidate de novo and inherited contributors to risk.

“Selecting HiFi sequencing as our first-line whole-genome assay allows us to search for answers with the accuracy and breadth these families deserve,” said Danny Miller, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and of Laboratory Medicine & Pathology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and physician-scientist at Seattle Children’s. “By starting with long reads and incorporating parental data we can better resolve difficult variants, phase them accurately, and offer appropriate recommendations to families relevant to SUDC.”

“We’re honored to support this essential SUDC research,” said David Miller, Global Vice President of Marketing at PacBio. “Making highly accurate long-read whole genomes the starting point can accelerate discovery and, ultimately, the path to better answers for families.”

“The SUDC Foundation is proud to fund research that prioritizes actionable answers for families,” said Tina Yun Lee, CEO, SUDC Foundation. “Adopting HiFi sequencing as a first-line tool reflects a commitment to scientific rigor and compassion, two values that guide our mission to understand, predict, and one day prevent SUDC.”

For background on the award and team, see the SUDC Foundation announcement and UW Medicine newsroom posts.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

About SUDC

The SUDC Foundation is the only organization worldwide whose purpose is to raise awareness, fund research, and serve those affected by Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). The SUDC Foundation provides all trauma informed services and supports at no cost to the people it serves. www.sudc.org.

About UW Miller Lab

The Miller Lab at the University of Washington focuses on advancing genomics in clinical diagnostics, particularly in the context of rare diseases. The lab is committed to developing tools and resources that democratize access to cutting-edge genomic technologies.

