PacBio Announces the Appointment of Chris Gibson to the Board of Directors

Proven experience in leveraging AI in biology will strengthen the board of directors as PacBio develops data tools to maximize the power of HiFi sequencing

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing technologies, today announced the appointment of Christopher Gibson, Ph.D., to PacBio’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Gibson is the co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that has built one of the industry’s most advanced AI-driven drug discovery platforms. Under his leadership, Recursion integrated large-scale biological data generation with machine learning to industrialize the discovery process, building a vertically integrated technology stack spanning automation, high-dimensional biology, and artificial intelligence. He led the company from inception through significant capital formation, strategic partnerships, and a successful public listing, establishing Recursion as a leader at the intersection of computation and biology.

“Dr. Gibson has demonstrated how AI, automation, and high-dimensional biological data can be combined to transform scientific discovery,” said Christian Henry, Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “As HiFi sequencing datasets grow in scale, the ability to leverage the full power of the HiFi genome through advanced analytics is becoming increasingly strategic. Dr. Gibson’s experience building and scaling an AI-native life sciences company will directly support our long-term vision of integrating sequencing, computation, and data-driven discovery.”

At Recursion, Dr. Gibson oversaw the development of a proprietary data platform capable of generating and analyzing massive multimodal datasets spanning drug discovery, translation, clinical and electronic health records (EHR), enabling the training of machine learning models to map complex biological relationships and accelerate clinical development and patient selection. He and his team built an organization designed around computational biology, software engineering, automation, and scalable infrastructure, positioning the company at the forefront of AI-enabled therapeutics development.

“I am honored to join PacBio’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Gibson. “Biology is extraordinarily complex, and to make progress in diagnosing and treating disease we must accelerate our ability to decode that complexity. I believe that PacBio’s high-quality, long-read sequencing generates the richest biological datasets in the industry, and that algorithmic approaches based on the best data will determine the winners in the rapidly accelerating world of healthcare. The convergence of advanced sequencing technologies and AI-driven analytics represents a major opportunity to accelerate discovery, development, and diagnostics by unlocking new biological insight. I look forward to working with PacBio’s Board of Directors and leadership team to help realize that potential.”

