Oxford Cancer Biomarkers partners with Mira Precision Health to advance its ToxNav® test for predicting patient toxicity to 5FU/capecitabine treatment in the USA

OXFORD, England and MASON, Ohio, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2025 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd (OCB), a leader in molecular precision cancer diagnostic tests, has today announced a new partnership with Mira Precision Health Inc to advance OCB's proprietary ToxNav® test in the USA. ToxNav® is a revolutionary precision oncology test that identifies patients most at risk of undergoing severe toxicity upon treatment with 5FU/capecitabine, which, in extreme cases, can lead to the patient's death. Mira Precision Health, headquartered at the Mason 5155 BioHub—a dynamic biology and technology center in Mason, Ohio, USA—is dedicated to advancing precision medicine by delivering innovative solutions that empower clinics, health systems, and independent providers to enhance patient care and streamline clinical workflows. OCB and Mira Precision will collaborate to advance ToxNav® in the United States, establishing a substantial future market and sales presence.

Dr. David Kerr, Founder and Director of the Board of OCB, and Professor of Cancer Medicine at Oxford University, commented, 'We developed our ToxNav test to identify cancer patients that have a high likelihood of undergoing extreme toxicity to 5FU/capecitabine treatment, which is one of the most widely used cancer drugs in the world. We have already clinically proven that ToxNav identifies patients that are susceptible to extreme toxicity and are excited to have partnered the test with Mira Precision, who have complementary expertise to advance ToxNav in the USA. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with Mira Precision as we advance ToxNav to widen its clinical utility in the USA and save more patient lives."

Dr. Sandra Gunselman, Founder and CEO of Mira Precision Health, said, "I founded Mira Precision Health with the vision of bringing the most innovative and personalized diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers and their patients. Our collaboration with Dr. Kerr and the renowned team at Oxford Cancer Biomarkers marks an exciting inflection point for Mira, allowing us to partner with globally-respected academic medical centers and deliver advanced precision medicine directly into clinical practice. Together, we're committed to significantly improving patient care and outcomes across the United States."

Karen Merritt, Co-Founder of Advocates for Universal DPD/DPYD Testing, comments, "I strongly support the partnership between Oxford Cancer Biomarkers and Mira Precision Health, as it represents a critical step toward safer, more comprehensive pretreatment DPYD screening to prevent avoidable toxicity and save lives."

ToxNav® enhances clinical decision-making through comprehensive genetic profiling, aligning directly with recent NCCN Guidelines updates that recommend DPYD testing for colorectal cancer patients receiving fluoropyrimidine-based treatments. Shaun Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Mira Precision Health, noted, "The NCCN revision underscores the timely clinical importance of the Mira Precision ToxNav® Test in the US market. Backed by multiple peer-reviewed studies and CE-IVD certification in the UK, ToxNav® significantly improves patient outcomes, reduces healthcare costs, and advances equitable precision medicine. This partnership between Oxford Cancer Biomarkers and Mira Precision Health reinforces our commitment to personalized cancer care innovation."

Michele Blair, Director of Economic Development for the City of Mason, said, "We are excited to partner with Mira Precision Health to further science partnerships like ToxNav. Using the Mason Living Lab we have been able to connect an educated population with new and growing health technology to achieve faster commercialization. The new Mira Precision ToxNav® Test is an excellent addition to our portfolio of technology."

About Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd (OCB)



Oxford Cancer Biomarkers (OCB) is a spin-out from the University of Oxford, developing and commercialising a suite of molecular and AI-enabled diagnostic tools that harness the analytical capabilities of pharmacogenomic markers and digital pathology to optimise cancer treatment pathways. OCB continues to expand its portfolio with novel biomarkers and proprietary algorithms that enable clinicians to make personalized treatment recommendations based on real-world evidence, empowering patients to make better-informed decisions about their own cancer therapy. Its most recent investment came from Plutus Investments Group LLP, which is a multi-family office backing entrepreneurs in Europe and the USA, focused on Life Sciences, Biotech, Fintech, and Tech investments.

For more information, please visit www.oxfordbio.com.

About Mira Precision Health, Inc.

Mira Precision Health was founded to provide advanced molecular diagnostic testing directly to healthcare providers and communities. Inspired by the empowerment and strength symbolized by the name "Mira," Founder and CEO Dr. Sandra J. Gunselman envisioned reshaping precision medicine by equipping clinics, health systems, and independent providers with cutting-edge clinical genomics, pharmacogenomics expertise, and data informatics tools. Mira Precision Health is dedicated to enhancing clinical decision support, improving patient safety, and delivering personalized, data-driven healthcare solutions that significantly elevate patient outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.miraprecision.com

About The City of Mason BioHub



Recognized as a leader in Ohio and the Midwest, the City of Mason BioHub is an established hub for biohealth and biotech life science companies, with focus areas in cardiology, mental health and precision medicine. With $600 million in new investment and more than 1,200 jobs announced in 2024 primarily in this sector, the City's Economic Development arm has created an unmatched model for scaling young growth companies. Through its proprietary Living Lab initiative, the City is able to leverage its diverse demographic population and scientific business community to scale young HealthTech companies, while improving personal health outcomes for residents. For more information about the City of Mason, visit www.whyMason.com or www.imagineMason.org.

For further information, please contact:



Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd Tel: 0044 7976 708535



Mira Precision Health, Shaun Peterson, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, info@miraprecision.com

