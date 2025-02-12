Over 10,000 Procedures Completed in U.S. with Centinel Spine’s Match-the-Disc™ prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement System

Centinel Spine® exceeds 10,000 U.S. procedures since limited release of the new Match-the-Disc™ prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) System in Q4 2022.

The new system drove a 46% increase in full-year 2024 U.S. prodisc Cervical TDR revenue over prior year.

Over 900 surgeons are now using the new Match-the-Disc prodisc Cervical TDR System—a strong majority of which remain repeat users and come from competitive conversions.

The 10,000 procedure milestone was achieved rapidly, taking half the time needed to surpass the 5,000 procedure milestone that was reached in April 2024 .

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC (“the Company”), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced the completion of the 10,000th case in the U.S. with the Match-the-Disc™ prodisc Cervical TDR System.

The new Match-the-Disc prodisc Cervical TDR System is comprised of three devices recently launched in the United States—prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK and prodisc C Nova. The prodisc C Nova product, released on a limited basis in October 2024, is the newest prodisc Cervical technology available in the U.S. Over 900 surgeons have used the Match-the-Disc system, confirming the benefits of intraoperatively selecting the best fitting implant for each patient’s anatomy. The strong majority of new surgeon users came from competitive conversions and remain repeat users.

According to Dr. Anton Jorgensen, board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Ortho San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, “The literature and the experience of high-volume cervical arthroplasty surgeons is now clear. For the vast majority of patients, cervical disc replacement is superior to the previous gold standard of anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF). With modern implants such as prodisc, it is rare in my practice to do an ACDF. So long as the surgeon does a meticulous decompression, prodisc cervical arthroplasty is an ideal option for many patients. Surgeon skill and technique is key for a successful cervical arthroplasty.”

Commenting on the 10,000th U.S. procedure milestone, Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray notes, “The rapid uptake, the acceleration of new adopting surgeons, and the repeat usage all demonstrate the value that the prodisc Match-the-Disc Cervical system brings to surgeons. Offering implant optionality to better match the patient’s anatomy is unique to the system and has clearly been viewed as a benefit. The fact that the 10,000 procedure milestone was achieved in half the time to surpass the 5,000 procedure milestone indicates that not only is prodisc delivering value to surgeons and patients but that the adoption of motion preservation over cervical spinal fusion is accelerating.”

The prodisc portfolio is the most complete and extensively used TDR system in the world, offering both cervical and lumbar implants with anatomically-differentiated designs. Centinel Spine is the only company with FDA approval for both cervical and lumbar TDR systems. All prodisc cervical and lumbar devices incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after over 30 years and 275,000 implantations worldwide.*

* Data on file.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company’s prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 275,000 implantations. Centinel Spine’s prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient’s anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

Chief Financial Officer

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-10-000-procedures-completed-in-us-with-centinel-spines-match-the-disc-prodisc-cervical-total-disc-replacement-system-302372428.html

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC