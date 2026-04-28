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Outset Medical to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to improve clinical outcomes in dialysis with less cost and complexity, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

On the same day, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee Gaeta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Those interested in joining the conference call may do so by registering online. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what’s possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit www.outsetmedical.com.

Contact
Jim Mazzola
jmazzola@outsetmedical.com


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