Outset Medical Names Derick Elliott as Executive Vice President of Commercial

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to improve clinical outcomes in dialysis with less cost and complexity, today announced the appointment of Derick Elliott as Executive Vice President of Commercial, effective immediately.

Mr. Elliott is responsible for Outset’s commercial organizations supporting acute, post-acute and home healthcare providers, reporting to Chair and CEO Leslie Trigg. He joins Outset with more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience from Stryker, Cardinal Health and most recently SpendMend, a private company where he successfully drove a commercial strategy similar to Outset’s, leveraging a software, technology and services platform to change practice and help acute-care providers realize clinical, financial and operational benefits.

“Derick joins Outset at an ideal time as we expand our differentiated offering with new technology and services, and build on an already established base of clinical, operational and financial evidence to help acute and post-acute care providers realize the enormous benefits of insourcing dialysis with Outset and Tablo,” said Ms. Trigg. “He brings a strong track record of commercial strategy and execution across capital equipment, software, EMR connectivity and other recurring revenue streams, including partnering with health systems to create new service lines and optimize their operations. His broad and deep relationships with leading U.S. healthcare providers will serve us well as we continue to build on the nearly 1,000 acute facilities now using Tablo.”

Prior to joining Outset, Mr. Elliott served as Chief Commercial Officer of SpendMend. He previously served in sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility for 17 years at Stryker, most recently as Vice President of Customer Solutions. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 10 years in sales and marketing roles in the Medical Products segment of Cardinal Health. He earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I have been impressed with the Outset management team, board and marquee roster of customers using Tablo to insource dialysis,” said Mr. Elliott. “This is a motivated team with a highly differentiated solution in one of the largest corners of healthcare. I am excited by the opportunity to help the company deliver the benefits of insourcing to an even broader set of customers and ultimately enable clinicians to improve the lives of the patients they serve.”

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what’s possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit www.outsetmedical.com.

Investor Contact

Jim Mazzola

jmazzola@outsetmedical.com