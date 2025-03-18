Ouster Launches Cloud Portal for Ouster Gemini Digital Lidar Perception Platform

Seamlessly configure, manage, and view Ouster Gemini lidar deployments in unified interface

View real-time data and analytics anytime from a web-based browser

Available immediately to all Ouster Gemini customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OUST--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors and solutions, today announced the launch of a cloud portal for Ouster Gemini, its digital lidar perception platform for security, intelligent transportation systems, crowd analytics, and logistics. With the cloud portal, users can seamlessly configure, manage, and view all of their on-premise Ouster Gemini lidar deployments through a unified interface.









Ouster Gemini combines Ouster’s 3D digital lidar with AI-powered perception software to accurately detect, classify, and track people and vehicles, even in adverse weather or low light conditions. The solution offers seamless integration with video management systems and traffic controllers, delivering high-performance real-time 3D situational awareness to enhance security, safety, and operational efficiency.

The cloud portal allows Ouster Gemini users to remotely manage Ouster sensors and software across all of their sites and provides flexibility with any time, anywhere system access over a web-based browser. Users can configure their devices, streamline software updates, run remote diagnostics, set custom alerts, and visualize real-time and historical events. In addition, the portal improves planning and visibility by enabling users to virtually design and visualize lidar coverage with Ouster’s Architect tool before installation.

“With Gemini Portal, Ouster is offering the convenience of cloud data and device management to Gemini customers for the first time, a key step in scaling customer deployments to hundreds of sites and thousands of sensors,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “Ouster Gemini empowers our customers to maximize value by optimizing their operations anytime, anywhere with a holistic, real-time view of all of their digital lidar deployments.”

Key features include:

Device operations: Centrally manage devices with remote configuration and access control

The Ouster Gemini cloud portal is the latest innovation from Ouster that further enhances lidar end-user management and builds on a series of other application advancements including Ouster Studio and Ouster SDK. The Company plans to introduce continuous enhancements for Ouster Gemini with regular feature improvements guided by the product roadmap and customer feedback. Ouster’s digital lidar products are NDAA compliant and Buy America(n) certified.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “offer,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the benefits of Ouster’s software offerings and software-attached offerings, total addressable market for Ouster’s products and offerings, impacts on other revenue streams, industry and business trends, Ouster’s business objectives, plans, market growth, and Ouster’s competitive position, all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, Ouster’s ability to accurately anticipate market demand for its products and offerings, risks related to the adoption of Ouster’s products and its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

