Otsuka Provides Update on Sibeprenlimab, an Investigational Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy in Adults

PRINCETON, N.J. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Co. Ltd. (Otsuka) announce the decision to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the U.S. for sibeprenlimab, an investigational drug for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy) in adults, in the first half of 2025. The update follows a recent meeting with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to discuss the positive interim analysis results from the Phase 3 VISIONARY study (NCT05248646).





Sibeprenlimab is an investigational, anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody (A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand) that blocks a key initiating step in the immune pathogenic cascade of IgA nephropathy by limiting aberrant IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) production and immune complex formation. IgA nephropathy is a progressive, autoimmune, chronic kidney disease that can lead to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) over the lifetime of most patients.1,2,3,4 Otsuka was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for sibeprenlimab following favorable results of the Phase 2 ENVISION clinical trial.3

“We greatly appreciated the opportunity to discuss the positive interim data from the Phase 3 sibeprenlimab trial with the FDA and plan to incorporate the Agency’s feedback as we prepare the BLA filing,” said John Kraus, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. “Otsuka is committed to the nephrology community and looks forward to bringing this innovative targeted therapy to people living with IgA nephropathy. We want to thank the patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals who continue to be such an important part of this process.”

In October, Otsuka announced positive interim results from the Phase 3 sibeprenlimab trial. The ongoing Phase 3 study continues in a blinded manner to evaluate the change in kidney function over 24 months as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and is expected to be completed in early 2026. Further prespecified and exploratory analyses of the data will be conducted to determine the full potential of sibeprenlimab for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and will be shared.

About Sibeprenlimab

Sibeprenlimab (formerly VIS649) was designed and engineered by Visterra, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka. Pre-clinical and early-stage trials of sibeprenlimab were also conducted by Visterra.

Sibeprenlimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that blocks the action of APRIL (A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand), that plays a key role in IgA nephropathy’s four-hit pathogenic cascade. APRIL is an important sustaining factor in IgA nephropathy progression by promoting the production of pathogenic Gd-IgA1 and immune complex formation. By binding and neutralizing APRIL, sibeprenlimab may help reduce the amount of immunoglobulin A (IgA) and Gd-IgA1. Lower levels of Gd-IgA1 may then result in reduced auto-antibody production, which in turn may result in fewer immune complexes, decreased immune complex deposits in the kidney, and reduced proteinuria and kidney inflammation. By reducing the production of Gd-IgA1, sibeprenlimab is expected to slow kidney damage and progression toward ESKD.1,2,3,5 By blocking APRIL, sibeprenlimab may help address one of the IgA nephropathy-specific drivers for nephron loss.

About Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN) and APRIL

IgA nephropathy also known as Berger’s disease, is a progressive, autoimmune, chronic kidney disease that typically manifests in adults aged 20-40 years and may lead to ESKD over the lifetime of most patients. 4, 6, 7

IgA nephropathy is characterized by the accumulation of IgA in the kidneys – a type of antibody that plays a critical role in the immune system. IgA nephropathy can lead to progressive kidney dysfunction and, eventually, ESKD, imposing a significant burden on patients.6 Despite supportive care, including therapies that focus on treating the symptoms of IgA nephropathy, continued research in the disease remains crucial to uncovering opportunities for advancement in our understanding and treatment of patients.6

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy: Otsuka–people creating new products for better health worldwide. Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products, with a focus on pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health. In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging areas of mental, renal, and cardiovascular health and has additional research programs in oncology and on several under-addressed diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health issue. These commitments illustrate how Otsuka is a “big venture” company at heart, applying a youthful spirit of creativity in everything it does.

Otsuka established a presence in the U.S. in 1973 and today its U.S. affiliates include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OAPI). These two companies’ 2,250 employees in the U.S. develop and commercialize medicines in the areas of mental health and nephrology, using cutting-edge technology to address unmet healthcare needs.

OPDC and OAPI are indirect subsidiaries of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Otsuka group of companies employed 34,400 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately USD 14.2 billion in 2023.

All Otsuka stories start by taking the road less traveled. Learn more about Otsuka in the U.S. at www.otsuka-us.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @OtsukaUS. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s global website is accessible at https://www.otsuka.co.jp/en/.

