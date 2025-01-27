Ostro Partners with Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation to Enhance Patient Access to Vital Resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostro, a leader in AI-driven digital engagement solutions, is proud to spotlight its partnership with the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation (DTRF) as we approach Rare Disease Month, a meaningful time to foster awareness and champion impactful innovation. This collaboration brings Ostro’s cutting-edge, AI-powered engagement capabilities pro bono to the DTRF website, significantly enhancing access to crucial information for desmoid tumor patients and caregivers.

Ostro’s AI-enabled capabilities offer a seamless and intuitive experience, guiding desmoid tumor community members to the most requested and relevant resources and information. This innovative solution reflects Ostro’s commitment to leveraging technology in ways that foster meaningful interactions and improve outcomes for patients dealing with complex medical conditions. “At Ostro, our mission is to transform healthcare by delivering innovative, engaging experiences that drive meaningful outcomes to those we serve,” said Ahmed Elsayyad, President of Ostro. “Patient associations and foundations, like DTRF, provide essential education and support within the rare disease community. We are honored to partner with DTRF and to support their life-changing work.”

Several members of the DTRF Patient Advocacy Committee (PAC) played a critical role in refining the user experience in partnership with Ostro, providing invaluable insights to ensure it effectively meets the needs of the desmoid tumor community. Their feedback was instrumental in tailoring the user journey to navigate the complexities of this rare disease, ensuring that patients and caregivers can find the information they need quickly and easily.

“We are tremendously grateful to the PAC and to Ostro for their dedication and expertise in bringing this tool to life,” said Lynne Hernandez, Executive Director of DTRF. “Their contributions have been invaluable in helping us launch a resource that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by desmoid tumors.”

About Ostro Ostro is a leader in AI-powered digital engagement solutions, dedicated to helping life sciences brands create meaningful interactions that drive better outcomes. Through its innovative technology, Ostro enables organizations to connect with patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers in personalized and impactful ways.

About the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation (DTRF) The Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation is the only foundation in the United States dedicated to funding research and finding a cure for one rare disease: desmoid tumors. DTRF provides support and education to patients and caregivers while also advocating for increased awareness and research into this rare disease.

