Orvida Pharma to Present Functional Endpoint Development Data in Rare Palmoplantar Skin Disorders at the 83rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology and the 2026 Epidermal Differentiation Disorders Symposium

Findings support the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test combined with pain assessment as a promising functional endpoint for evaluating mobility impairment in palmoplantar epidermal differentiation disorders (pEDDs)

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orvida Pharma (formerly Kamari Pharma), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first- and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases, today announced that research on functional endpoint development in palmoplantar epidermal differentiation disorders (pEDDs) will be presented at two upcoming scientific meetings: the 83rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID), May 13–16, 2026, and the 2026 Epidermal Differentiation Disorders Symposium, May 12, 2026.

“Given the absence of FDA-approved therapies for palmoplantar epidermal differentiation disorders, there is a critical need for validated endpoints that meaningfully capture disease impact,” said Liora Braiman Wiksman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Orvida Pharma. “These findings provide early support for the use of functional and patient-reported measures, including the Timed Up and Go test and pain assessment, to characterize mobility impairment and symptom burden in pEDDs. They may help inform the development of endpoints for future clinical studies that better reflect the patient experience.”

Palmoplantar epidermal differentiation disorders (pEDDs) are rare, genetically driven skin diseases characterized by painful hyperkeratotic lesions on the palms and soles that can significantly impair mobility and daily functioning. Despite substantial disease burden, there remains a need for simple, objective, and clinically meaningful measures to assess functional impairment in this population.

Orvida conducted a feasibility clinical study evaluating a combination of functional mobility assessments, including the Timed Up and Go (TUG) and Timed Free-Standing (TFS) tests, alongside patient-reported pain using a Numeric Rating Scale (NRS). The study included 16 participants enrolled through a patient research registry with KRT6-, KRT16-, KRT17-, and TRPV3-associated pEDDs. Participants completed assessments under three conditions: wearing shoes, socks, and barefoot, along with pain ratings and questionnaires.

Results demonstrated that mobility declined and pain increased as testing conditions became more challenging, with higher pain scores associated with slower functional performance. Participants consistently reported meaningful limitations in daily activities, and all assessments were completed across conditions, supporting feasibility in this population. More than half of participants were able to complete a five-minute standing test. Together, these findings support the potential of combining the TUG test with pain assessment as a patient-centered approach to capturing functional limitation in pEDDs. Further studies are planned to refine and validate these measures for use in future clinical trials.

The full text of the meeting abstract can be found here and the details of the presentations are as follows:

83rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID)

Poster Presentation: “Potential Meaningful Functional Endpoint for Clinical Trials in pEDD Drug Development”

Session: Clinical Research: Epidemiology and Observational Research I

Abstract Number: 0299

Date & Time: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 4:45–5:45 p.m. ET

Location: Waldorf Room, Hilton Chicago, Chicago, IL

2026 Epidermal Differentiation Disorders Symposium

Oral Presentation: “Potential Meaningful Functional Endpoint for Clinical Trials in pEDD Drug Development”

Presenters: Liora Braiman Wiksman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Orvida Pharma; Professor Edel O’Toole, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., Professor of Dermatology, Queen Mary University of London

Session: Epidermal Differentiation Disorders Symposium

Date & Time: May 12, 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Continental Ballroom C, Hilton Chicago, Chicago, IL

About Orvida Pharma

Orvida Pharma (formerly Kamari Pharma) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first- and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases. The Company’s lead molecule, KM-023, is a novel, highly specific, and selective oral TRPV3 inhibitor initially being developed for the treatment of Olmsted syndrome and severe keratodermas. Orvida’s management team comprises industry leaders with deep expertise in drug discovery, dermatological pharmaceutical development, and rare disease therapeutics.

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