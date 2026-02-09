SUBSCRIBE
Oruka Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Conferences

February 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced its participation and presentation at multiple upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026
Date: Thursday, February 12th, 2026
Presentation Time: 10:30AM ET

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026
Presentation Time: 1:10PM ET

UBS Biotech Summit Miami
Date: Monday March 9th, 2026

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
Date: March 10th, 2026

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 11th, 2026
Presentation Time: 1:00PM ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 12th, 2026
Presentation Time: 10:30AM ET

A webcast and replay of Oruka’s presentations will be available on the Oruka investor events website at https://ir.orukatx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Alan Lada 
(650)-606-7911 
alan.lada@orukatx.com 


