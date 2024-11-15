SUBSCRIBE
Orsini Now Distributing CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel), a Gene-Editing Therapy

November 15, 2024 
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini has been chosen by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to dispense gene-editing therapy CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel). CASGEVY is a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with (1) sickle cell disease (SCD) with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or (2) transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT). Read the Full Prescribing Information here.

“With our Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence established over seven years ago, Orsini is well-positioned to partner with Vertex to distribute CASGEVY,” Brandon Tom, Orsini’s CEO, said.

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini’s high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC’s Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC’s Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at media@orsinihc.com, or visit www.orsini.com.

