ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – FINANCIAL CALENDAR

18 JULY 2025 at 9.30 EEST



Orion Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2025 on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2026 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2026 Thursday 23 April 2026 Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2026 Friday 17 July 2026 Interim Report January-September 2026 Wednesday 28 October 2026

The Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors for 2025 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 10/2026.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orionpharma.com/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.