ORIC® Pharmaceuticals Announces Enozertinib (ORIC-114) Poster Presentation in HER2 exon 20 NSCLC at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025

Company to host a conference call and webcast on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced a poster presentation highlighting data from a Phase 1b trial of enozertinib (ORIC-114) at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025 taking place December 5-7, 2025 in Singapore. The poster will focus on data in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutant NSCLC.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Enozertinib (ORIC-114), a Highly Selective, Brain Penetrant EGFR and HER2 Inhibitor, in Patients with HER2 Exon 20 Mutant NSCLC: Randomized Dose Optimization Presentation Number: 981P Session Type and Title: Poster Display session and cocktail Session Date & Time: Friday, December 5, 2025; 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. SGT

Full abstracts are available for public viewing via the ESMO Asia Congress website .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

In conjunction with the ESMO Asia Congress, ORIC will host a conference call and webcast on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET. To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. A live webcast and audio archive of the conference call will be available through the investor section of ORIC’s website at www.oricpharma.com . The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib (ORIC-114), a brain-penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, EGFR atypical, and HER2 exon 20 mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

