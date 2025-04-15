SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Organon To Report First Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on May 1, 2025

April 15, 2025 | 
3 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a primary focus on women’s health, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT.


IPR&D and Milestones

Organon currently expects that it will record approximately $6 million of milestone expense in the first quarter of 2025.

Organon does not forecast IPR&D (in process research and development) or milestones due to the level of uncertainty and ability to forecast the timing of such achievements. As such, these milestones, as well as any future IPR&D and milestones are not contemplated in the company’s financial guidance provided on February 13, 2025. Organon’s first quarter 2025 results have not been finalized and are subject to the company’s quarterly financial statement closing procedures. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the preliminary estimates described herein.

Accessing First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call must register in advance by clicking on this link https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I585113

Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including dial-in information and a unique passcode and registrant ID. Pre-registration will allow participants to bypass an operator and be placed directly into the call.

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a mission to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon’s diverse portfolio offers over 70 medicines and products in women’s health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon’s current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. Organon is also pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators who look to commercialize their products by leveraging Organon’s scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has geographic scope with significant reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information above reflects management’s current intentions and expectations for the future with respect to Organon’s expectations regarding milestone expenses, which constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors, such as the completion of Organon’s quarter-end closing process, including review by management and the audit committee of the Organon’s board of directors, which could result in material changes to the preliminary estimates described herein. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Contacts

Organon Media Contacts:

Felicia Bisaro
(646) 703-1807

Kate Vossen
(732) 675-8448

Organon Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak
(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight
(551) 204-6129

New Jersey Earnings Events
Organon
