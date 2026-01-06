Orca Bio to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Bio, a late-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the lives of patients through high-precision cell therapy, today announced that Nate Fernhoff, Ph.D., Orca Bio’s co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The company presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 7:30AM PST at the Westin St. Francis in the Mission Bay Room on the 32nd floor.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of blood cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s manufacturing platform uses single-cell precision to create personalized cell therapy products intended to replace a patient’s diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one. At Orca Bio, we are on a mission to redefine what’s possible for patients by transforming the field of curative allogeneic cell therapy. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com.

Corporate Communications

Kelsey Grossman

media@orcabio.com

Investor Relations

Joshua Murray

ir@orcabio.com