Orbit Discovery and Evergreen Theragnostics Expand Research Collaboration to Advance Targeted Therapeutics Development

OXFORD, England & SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbit Discovery, a leading provider of peptide discovery services, and Evergreen Theragnostics, a radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of precision medicine, today announced an extension to their research collaboration to find novel targeting peptides for radiopharmaceutical delivery. This collaboration expands upon a previous agreement signed between the companies in April 2023 whereby technology synergies have enabled the identification of high-affinity peptide ligands optimized for precision therapeutic applications1.





The expanded collaboration will leverage Orbit Discovery’s proprietary screening platform to identify and optimize peptide candidates, combined with Evergreen Theragnostics’ expertise in radiopharmaceutical development and clinical translation. The ongoing partnership underscores a shared vision to advance next-generation targeted therapies, with a focus on speed, precision, and efficacy.

“Our collaboration with Evergreen Theragnostics has proven to be a powerful example of how complementary expertise can drive ground-breaking innovation,” said Dr. Neil Butt, CEO of Orbit Discovery. “We are excited to continue building on our achievements and leveraging our proprietary platform to discover peptides with therapeutic potential.”

Dr. Butt added “Evergreen Theragnostics’ radiopharmaceutical expertise provides a strong foundation for transforming these peptides into advanced therapies, particularly in oncology. The partnership exemplifies the commitment of both companies to delivering patient-centric solutions in the rapidly expanding radiopharmaceutical market.”

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Orbit Discovery,” said Dr. Thomas Reiner, CSO of Evergreen Theragnostics. “The Company’s peptide discovery platform has proven invaluable in our mission to develop precision-targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Together, we aim to expedite the journey from discovery to clinical application, creating novel therapies with the potential to improve outcomes for cancer patients.”

Orbit Discovery will be attending the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA, USA, January 13th – 15th 2025 and will be at the partnering event at BIO-Europe Spring in Milan, Italy, March 17th – 19th 2025.

