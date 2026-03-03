SUBSCRIBE
Opus Genetics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2026

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Miami, FL

Citizens Life Sciences Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
  • Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
  • Location: Miami, FL

RBC Capital Markets Global Ophthalmology Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
  • Time: 11:45 a.m. ET
  • Location: Virtual

Links to the conference webcasts may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, CNGB1, RDH12, NMNAT1, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, an approved small-molecule therapy for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with additional potential indications in presbyopia and low-light visual disturbances following keratorefractive surgery. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
ir@opusgtx.com

Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.


