Press Releases

Opus Genetics to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

December 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases, announced today that George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. PT.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases. The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, RDH12, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, an approved small-molecule therapy for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with additional indications in late-stage development for presbyopia and low-light visual disturbances following keratorefractive surgery. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
ir@opusgtx.com

Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.


North Carolina Events
Opus Genetics
