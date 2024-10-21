Optimi Health Announces Leadership Transition

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a GMP-compliant, Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of psychedelics specializing in botanical psilocybin and MDMA, today announced that Mr. William (Bill) Ciprick will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer due to personal reasons.

“During his three years of leadership, Bill has played a key role in bringing Optimi’s GMP psychedelics to market and to patients in Australia,” said Optimi Co-Founder and Chair of the Board, JJ Wilson. “The Board of Directors extends its deepest gratitude for his dedication and leadership, which have been instrumental in establishing the Company’s industry presence. We are pleased that Bill will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity throughout this transition.”

Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Mr. Dane Stevens, Co-Founder of Optimi, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Stevens will continue to advance the Company’s key initiatives, with a focus on business development, expanding revenue opportunities, and maintaining the Company’s strategic direction.

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer licensed by Health Canada. Specializing in controlled substances such as botanical psilocybin and MDMA, Optimi is dedicated to supplying safe, GMP-grade products and APIs to researchers, drug developers, and authorized patients worldwide. Optimi’s facilities in Princeton, British Columbia, are designed for the development of proprietary formulations under strict GACP and GMP standards, ensuring unparalleled quality and reliability. The Company is committed to being the most trusted supplier of safe psychedelic drug candidates globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.

JJ Wilson, Chair of the Board

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (778) 761-4551

investors@optimihealth.ca

www.optimihealth.ca

