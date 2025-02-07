SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Opthea to Present at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

February 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that Frederic Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference and host one-one-one meetings.

Details are as follows:

Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date:February 11-12, 2025
Presentation: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, 10:00 AM ET
Webcast Link:https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/opt/2588856
The webcast will also be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://ir.opthea.com/.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat vision-threatening eye diseases, including wet age‐related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which remain leading causes of vision loss worldwide.

Opthea’s lead product candidate in Phase 3 development, sozinibercept, is a first-in-class VEGF-C/D ‘trap’ inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A therapies to deliver superior vision to wet AMD patients. Sozinibercept has the potential to become the first therapy in 20 years to enable patients with wet AMD live fuller and healthier lives.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email:pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
Email:silvana@nsgpllc.com

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com

Source: Opthea Limited

Australia New Jersey Events
