Press Releases

Opthea to Participate in November 2024 Investor Conferences

November 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

Virtual Bell Potter Healthcare Conference, November 18, 2024

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 19, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in November 2024.

Conference details are as follows:

Bell Potter Healthcare Conference
Presentation:Monday, November 18, 2024, 3:00 PM AEDT (Virtual)
Presenter:Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO, Opthea
The webcast will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.opthea.com.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024
One-on-One Meetings:Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Participant:Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO, Opthea

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet needs in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A therapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents alone.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
Email: silvana@nsgpllc.com

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com

Source: Opthea Limited

Australia New Jersey Events
