Press Releases

Opthea to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Global Investment Conference and Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

September 3, 2024 | 
MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the following two investor conferences in September 2024:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation:Monday, September 9, 2024, 7:00 AM ET
Presenter:Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO
The webcast will be accessible via the link:
https://journey.ct.events/view/19df556a-f376-4c6d-af5b-d8220d561640
Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation:Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 8:35 AM ET
Presenter:Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO
The webcast will be accessible via the link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/register.aspx?conf=cantor22&page=opt&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/opt/1938033,

The webcasts of both presentations can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.opthea.com.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, CEO

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
Email: silvana@nsgpllc.com

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com

Source: Opthea Limited

Australia New Jersey Events
