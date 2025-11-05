Opna Bio Announces 2025 ASH Presentations Highlighting Preclinical Data from Novel Protein Degrader Program and Updated Interim Data from Phase 1 Combination Study of OPN-2853 with Ruxolitinib in Advanced Myelofibrosis

Phase 1 Clinical Trial with OPN-6602 in Multiple Myeloma Actively Enrolling Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opna Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will have an oral and a poster presentation at the upcoming 67th Annual American Society for Hematology (ASH) conference, taking place December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, FL. The presentations will focus on the company’s novel, multi-functional protein degrader program and OPN-2853, a bromodomain and extra-terminal motif (BET) inhibitor currently being tested in a Phase 1 combination study with ruxolitinib in patients with advanced myelofibrosis. Presentation details are included below.

The oral presentation will feature preclinical data from Opna’s protein degrader program, which is focused on creating novel therapeutics designed to block multiple oncogenic targets - EP300, CBP, IKZF1 and IKZF3 - concurrently in the same cancer cell. The data highlights the preclinical compound’s potential for activity as a single agent in hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and lymphoma.

“Our protein degrader program builds on compelling preclinical data presented at ASH in 2024 showing strong synergy when combining immunomodulatory (IMiD) drugs and OPN-6602,” said Gideon Bollag, PhD, chief scientific officer of Opna Bio. “OPN-6602, an oral, small molecule EP300/CBP inhibitor, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma at multiple sites in the U.S.”

The poster presentation will highlight updated interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of OPN-2853 in patients with myelofibrosis who are no longer responding to ruxolitinib. This investigator-initiated study is led by Professor Adam Mead at the University of Oxford through a collaboration with Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and is run through the Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Birmingham.

ASH Presentation Details:

Title: Novel multifunctional degraders of EP300/CBP and IKZF1/3 with potent anti-myeloma activity

Publication Number: 573

Session Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Emerging Myeloma Disease Mechanisms and Therapeutic Strategies

Date and Session Time : December 7, 2025, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET

Presentation Time: 12:30 PM - 12:45 PM ET

Presenter: Pan-Yu Chen, PhD, Associate Director, Translational Medicine, Opna Bio

Title: Interim analysis of PROMise, a clinical study combining the BET inhibitor OPN-2853 with ruxolitinib in patients with advanced myelofibrosis experiencing an inadequate response to ruxolitinib

Publication Number: 3794

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Date and Session Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Presenter: Adam Mead, PhD, Professor of Haematology, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, CRUK Senior Cancer Research Fellow

About Opna Bio

Opna Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel oncology therapeutics. The company’s broad portfolio targets multiple drivers of cancer, including OPN-6602, a dual EP300/CBP inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, and OPN-2853, a potentially best-in-class BET bromodomain inhibitor, in a combination Phase 1 clinical trial with ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis. Our novel, preclinical multi-functional degrader program is focused on targeting EP300/CBP and Ikaros/Ailos for the treatment of multiple myeloma and lymphomas. The Opna team has a proven track record of scientific expertise and commercial value creation, having discovered and developed multiple drugs that have achieved FDA approval. For more information, please visit opnabio.com.

