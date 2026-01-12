SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ono to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TSE:4528) today announced that Toichi Takino, President and COO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the event will be available here and accessible for 30 days following the presentation.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.


Contacts

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Corporate Communications
public_relations@ono-pharma.com

Asia Events Japan
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Flagship Pioneering CEO Noubar Afeyan,
Policy
Flagship CEO Calls Out Attacks on Science, Warns of China Dominance
January 12, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) in Pleasanton, California. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.
Lung cancer
Roche Spends $570M on Another ADC Agreement With China’s MediLink
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Two individuals shake hands in front of advanced laboratory equipment, symbolizing a partnership or agreement in the pharmaceutical industry.
Insights
Biotech Investors Bet on a 2026 Rebound as Deal Activity Accelerates
January 7, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Upward arrow on the background of the flag of China. Paper plane. Economic recovery. Copy space. Business. Background.
China
AstraZeneca Finds Another Jewel in China With up to $2B For KRAS Inhibitor
December 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong