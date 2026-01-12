Ono to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TSE:4528) today announced that Toichi Takino, President and COO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the event will be available here and accessible for 30 days following the presentation.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

