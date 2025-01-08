ONI Launches Aplo Scope to Revolutionize Single Molecule Super-Resolution Microscopy

SAN DIEGO & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AploScope--ONI (Oxford Nanoimaging), a life science tools company focused on developing super-resolution microscopy, announced today the launch of the Aplo Scope, a single molecule super-resolution microscope that enables scientists to observe and measure molecular interactions within cells and tissues with unparalleled precision.









The Aplo Scope addresses a critical challenge in single-molecule research—capturing the intricate details of biological systems in real-time and at super-resolution. Traditional imaging methods often struggle to capture nanoscale structures and the molecular interactions needed to fully understand drug efficacy and biomarker dynamics. ONI’s Aplo Scope is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that delivers unparalleled clarity and precision for researchers.

“The next wave of innovation in biology and drug development is about visualizing molecular interactions with unprecedented precision,” said Paul Scagnetti, CEO, ONI. “The Aplo Scope provides the clarity, speed, and nanoscale precision researchers need to accelerate breakthroughs in medicine. By overcoming the limitations of traditional microscopy, it reveals hidden molecular interactions and unlocks insights previously thought impossible. This next-generation imaging technology is a bridge to enabling scientific breakthroughs that were previously out of reach, and will power the next era of scientific breakthroughs.”

The Aplo Scope seamlessly transitions from low-power live-cell imaging to high-power super-resolution imaging at an impressive 20 nm resolution, eliminating the need for hardware reconfiguration and streamlining the imaging process. Its compact benchtop design integrates advanced imaging technology with automated workflows, empowering researchers to explore cellular structures in depth and uncover critical insights in drug delivery, biomarker discovery, and antibody therapeutics.

“Directly visualizing biological and chemical phenomena at the molecular level has completely transformed our research and allowed us to solve critical challenges in biomedical science,” said Lorenzo Albertazzi, associate professor, TU/e Department of Biomedical Engineering. “The potential of this technique extends far beyond its current applications and single-molecule localization microscopy (SMLM) helps us understand disease mechanisms, advance drug discovery, and enabling patient stratification.”

Featuring a custom-engineered laser module that provides precise control across a wide power range (0.01 kW/cm² to 4.0 kW/cm²), this enables a seamless transition from live-cell imaging to super-resolution with just a click. Paired with a carefully selected filter set and user-friendly software design, the Aplo Scope simplifies complex assays, such as multi-color imaging and time-lapse videos of biological events like particle uptake or cell-to-cell interactions. Its versatility, ease of use, and plug-and-play design allow even non-experts to achieve high-quality results without the time-consuming setup required by traditional imaging systems.

“SMLM microscopy has transformative potential for drug discovery by providing nanoscale insights into biomolecular interactions, mechanisms, and dynamics,” said Alexey Rak, Department Head, Bio Structure and Biophysics, Integrated Drug Discovery, Sanofi. “Its incredible resolution, combined with single-molecule sensitivity, enables drug hunters to characterize targets and molecules with exceptional precision that is close to the structural biology one. While challenges remain in live-cell imaging and high-throughput scalability, emerging technologies and AI-driven approaches will further elevate the role of SMLM in developing the next generation of therapeutics.

Understanding how biology works at the smallest scales - inside individual cells - is essential to solving the world’s most pressing health challenges, from identifying relevant biomarkers to designing better medicines. Single-molecule imaging is pivotal for uncovering the mechanisms that drive disease and therapeutic response in drug development. These insights are crucial for advancing everything from cancer treatments to vaccines, helping researchers solve mysteries that were previously hidden due to blind spots left undiscovered from existing technologies.

“I started using SMLM to study chromatin structure in somatic and stem cells several years ago. I have been extensively applying it to investigate 3D genome organization and chromatin fiber looping, which are fundamental features underlying various cell phenotypes, including normal, diseased, or drug-induced states,” said Maria Pia Cosma, Senior Scientist and ICREA Research Professor, Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona, Spain. “Recently, we utilized SMLM data of chromatin signatures to train a deep-learning model capable of identifying induced pluripotent stem cells, cancer cells, and virus-infected cells. This approach shows great potential for future cancer diagnosis and patient monitoring, as it requires very few cells to train the model.”

Named after the Greek word for simplicity, “Aplo” reflects ONI’s mission to make super-resolution microscopy both accessible and powerful. As the cornerstone of ONI’s Aplo Platform, the Aplo Scope integrates application-specific kits and cloud-based software into a seamless, end-to-end solution. By streamlining workflows and simplifying data analysis, it empowers researchers to uncover molecular details that drive scientific discovery and therapeutic innovation.

About the Aplo Platform

The Aplo platform revolutionizes the world of super-resolution microscopy through the combination of application specific kits and chemistry with fully automated fluidic control via Aplo Flow, class leading SMLM hardware with Aplo Scope, and innovative, user centric, and automated CODI software capable of delivering a truly seamless sample to answer experience.

About ONI

ONI is a private, venture backed life sciences tools company transforming therapeutic discovery with accessible, high-performance super-resolution microscopy and funded by ARCH Venture Partners, Casdin Capital, Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) and more. The company’s first product, the Nanoimager, introduced the world’s first desktop platform for single-molecule imaging, offering 20 nm resolution to study individual molecules in living cells, tissue, and nanoparticles. ONI’s latest innovation, the Aplo Scope, is a compact, end-to-end imaging platform that delivers unmatched clarity, precision, and speed. Designed to empower researchers, the Aplo Scope provides real-time insights into complex biological systems, enabling breakthroughs in drug delivery, biomarker discovery, and antibody therapeutics. For more information, visit oni.bio. Follow ONI @oniHQ and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media:

Carolyn Hartmann

Director of Product Marketing

chartmann@oni.bio

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com