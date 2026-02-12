Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. and Sapu Bioscience Expand International IP Coverage for OT-101, Strengthening CNS and Neurology Commercialization Pathway

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) and Sapu Bioscience today announced key advancements in its global intellectual property portfolio supporting OT-101, its proprietary TGF-β antisense therapeutic platform, strengthening protection across neurology, oncology, and central nervous system (CNS) drug delivery.

Background on OT-101

OT-101 (TGF-β antisense inhibitor) is a clinical-stage therapeutic with multiple prior clinical trials conducted in various oncology indications including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancers. The compound was also investigated for additional applications in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and COVID-19–related inflammatory conditions. Building on its established clinical foundation in oncology, the Company is advancing OT-101 as a broader central nervous system (CNS)-capable therapeutic platform, supported by targeted delivery technologies and expanded intellectual property coverage.

Parkinson’s Disease

In Australia, the Company has received allowed patent claims explicitly covering OT-101 (SEQ ID NO:9) for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, including associated sleep-related symptoms such as excessive daytime sleepiness and insomnia. The allowed claims include methods of treatment, manufacture-of-medicament claims, and protection for CNS delivery routes, including intrathecal injection or infusion and direct intracranial infusion.

Intracranial Delivery Device

In China and Germany, utility model patents titled “Device for Delivering Fluid Pharmaceutical Compositions by Intracranial Continuous Infusion” have been granted, with announcement number CN 222693486 U, effective April 1, 2025, and DE 21 2023 000 368.6, with term extending through 2033. This grant provides device-level protection for continuous intracranial infusion technologies relevant to CNS therapeutics.

Strategic Impact

Collectively, these IP developments establish an integrated OT-101 CNS commercialization platform, combining therapeutic use claims in neurology with granted delivery-device protection. The Company believes this expanded IP estate enhances OT-101’s strategic value and supports future development, partnering, and commercialization efforts across oncology and neurological indications.

The Company will be presenting at BIO-Europe Spring on March 23—25, 2026, where we will be presenting data on OT-101 as well as our Deciparticle™ platform leading candidate: Sapu003- intravenous everolimus.

Layered Patent Wall Strengthening Long-Term Defensibility

Beyond these early issued patents, Oncotelic is building a multi-layered global “Patent Wall” around OT-101 designed to create durable exclusive barriers well beyond a single asset or indication. The Company’s intellectual property now spans therapeutic use, central nervous system (CNS) delivery methods, device-enabled administration, dosing regimens, combination therapies, and biomarker-driven patient selection across oncology and neurology. This integrated structure makes replication or workarounds materially more complex, effectively protecting both the drug and how it is used. Oncotelic believes this breadth of coverage meaningfully extends OT-101’s commercial runway, enhances partnering leverage, and strengthens long-term shareholder value. Because these filings are now publicly available through WIPO’s PATENTSCOPE database, investors and partners can independently see the breadth of our platform and the durability of the competitive moat we are creating around our pipeline.

CEO Quote

“OT-101 has a well-established clinical foundation, including prior clinical trials in multiple oncology indications, including glioblastoma, and these new IP milestones significantly expand its long-term potential,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer of Oncotelic Therapeutics. “By securing Parkinson’s Disease claims in Australia and strengthening CNS delivery protection in China and Germany, we are building a globally defensible platform that supports both therapeutic use and delivery, while positioning the Company for strategic partnerships and long-term shareholder value creation.”

About Oncotelic Therapeutics



Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, please visit: www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward‑looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward‑looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward‑looking statements in this release include, without limitation: our plans, timelines, and priorities for the OT‑101 program in PDAC and other indications; potential biomarker‑driven development strategies; the advancement, scope, timing, and results of current or future preclinical and clinical studies; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic/GMP Bio/Sapu ecosystem; the utility of our PDAOAI platform; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward‑looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10‑K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

