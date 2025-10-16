SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OncoNano Medicine Announces Presentation at AACR-NIC-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

October 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoNano Medicine, Inc. (“OncoNano”) today announced a late-breaking research poster presentation at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, October 22 - 26, 2025. Details on the posters are below.



Presentation Details

Title:

Results from part-1 of ON-5001: a multi-center, dose escalation and dose finding Phase 1 trial of ONM-501, a dual-acting STING agonist, alone or in combination with cemiplimab in patients with solid tumors and lymphoma

Session:

Poster Session A

Date & Time:

Thursday, October 23, 12:30-4 pm

About ONM-501

ONM-501 is a dual-activating agonist of the stimulator of interferon gene (“STING”) pathway composed of cGAMP (the endogenous activator of STING) linked to a proprietary pH-activated polymer (the OMNI™ polymer). ONM-501 is presently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial (ON-5001). In preclinical models, the dual activation of STING by ONM-501has been shown to lead to direct anti-tumor effect, as well as leading to an anti-tumor immune response over an extended period of time. Development of ONM-501 was funded in part by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to transform cancer therapeutics with its proprietary nanotechnology platform. OncoNano's polymeric micelle platform is designed to leverage a universal tumor target, namely pH, to precisely deliver anti-cancer payloads to the tumor microenvironment. Our product candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of various payloads from small molecules to large biologics through encapsulation and localized tumor targeting. OncoNano is utilizing its polymeric micelle technology to generate a robust oncology pipeline to support novel therapeutic development for patients with high unmet medical needs. Learn more about our platform and pipeline at www.OncoNano.com.


Contacts

OncoNano Medicine
LA Communications
Lauren Arnold
617-694-5387
Lauren@LACommunications.net

Texas Events Cancer
