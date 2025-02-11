SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Oncocyte to Participate in BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

February 11-12, 2025, Snowbird, Utah

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a pioneering diagnostics technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend BTIG’s MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah. Oncocyte will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

Investors attending the conference wishing to schedule a meeting are encouraged to contact BTIG to schedule.

Event: BTIG’s MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference 2025
Dates: February 11-12, 2025
Location: Snowbird, Utah, USA

About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a leading diagnostics technology company. The company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/
VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/
GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/
DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/
DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:
Jeff Ramson
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6893
jramson@pcgadvisory.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Atara to Cut Half Its Workforce Following FDA-Related Setbacks
January 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Allakos Will Axe 75% of Workforce, Drop Hives Candidate
January 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac