Onco-Innovations Appoints Dr. John Mackey to Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H)(WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Mackey, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Oncology at the University of Alberta, to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. His expertise will support Onco's efforts in aligning translational research with clinical execution, particularly as the Company progresses toward later-stage development of its PNKP inhibitor program.

Dr. Mackey has extensive experience in oncology, clinical trials, and cancer drug development. He previously served as Director of the Clinical Trial Unit at the Cross Cancer Institute and as Executive Director of Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a not-for-profit academic clinical research organization responsible for interventional cancer trials involving more than 22,000 participants1 globally.

He is a co-founder of Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company developing therapies targeting N-myristoyl transferases, currently in Phase II international trials. He is also the CEO of illumiSonics, which is developing Microcellular Laser Imaging (MLI) technology for molecular histology. Additional initiatives include founding SMHeartCard, a personal emergency medication carriage system, and co-developing CWTA, a statistical method for analyzing multiple health states in clinical trials. Across these ventures, Dr. Mackey has been directly involved in advancing novel therapies from early-stage development through to clinical evaluation and commercialization, providing relevant experience for Onco's translational and commercial ambitions.

Dr. Mackey holds 12 patents and has co-authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications covering a range of topics, including membrane transporter biochemistry, oncology clinical trials, cancer diagnostics, physical activity as an intervention for cancer patients, and statistical methodologies. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences.

In his role on the Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board, Dr. Mackey will contribute his expertise in clinical development, trial methodology, and translational oncology. His responsibilities will include advising on clinical strategy related to the Company's PNKP Inhibitor Technology (NP/A83) and other ongoing research programs.

"Dr. Mackey's work has consistently bridged discovery research with clinical implementation, particularly in areas where novel mechanisms require thoughtful trial design and regulatory navigation. His direct experience with first-in-class oncology therapeutics and leadership across academic and biotech environments aligns closely with the development path for our PNKP inhibitor program," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

