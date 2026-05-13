Onco-Innovations Announces Initiation of Research Collaboration within PROmAI

Aim is to Predict Oncology Outcomes using Multimodal Artificial Intelligence

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. (together with Onco, the "Company"), has entered into a research collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company. This work forms part of the Company's PROmAI program, short for Predicting Oncology Outcomes using Multimodal Artificial Intelligence, focused on advancing predictive modelling capabilities in oncology through multimodal artificial intelligence.

The work centers on the development and evaluation of AI-based approaches designed to improve the prediction of clinical outcomes in oncology. The joint effort will assess multimodal approaches using deidentified research datasets provided under the collaboration, including molecular, clinical and imaging sources, where permitted, to better understand patient heterogeneity and treatment response patterns. The initiative reflects a shared objective to strengthen decision support tools that can inform translational research, clinical development strategy and the design of future oncology studies.

This project represents a significant milestone in Onco's strategy to apply advanced AI to complex problems in oncology drug development. The collaboration creates a structured environment for generating insights that can support more reliable and clinically meaningful predictive modelling. The work aims to contribute to frameworks that enhance interpretability, align with evolving expectations from regulators and payers and ultimately improve the utility of AI-driven methods in oncology research.

For the Company, the collaboration with AstraZeneca provides the opportunity to work closely with a global leader in oncology innovation. Through this collaboration, Onco aims to demonstrate how multimodal and causal AI techniques can support the development of more precise predictive tools with the potential to impact the future of oncology research and development (R&D).

"We are proud to work alongside AstraZeneca on this important effort. Their leadership in oncology brings an essential perspective to the development of AI methods that must be both innovative and dependable. This collaboration allows us to explore how multimodal and causal AI can uncover patterns that traditional approaches often miss. We believe this work has the potential to accelerate translational insights and reduce uncertainty in oncology development," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the further development, potential commercialization and benefits of the Company's technologies, PROmAI, the ability of the Company to collaborate and maintain relations with AstraZeneca and other contractual relationships, the ability of the Company to retain key personnel and to pursue its research and development plans, and the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the failure to further develop, prove out or commercialize its technologies; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of PROmAI or of the collaboration with AstraZeneca; the failure of the Company to retain key personnel and to pursue its research and development plans; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

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