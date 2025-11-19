Onco-Innovations Advances AI and Quantum Drug Discovery with Kuano Collaboration to Accelerate PNKP Inhibitor Technology Development

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating a pilot project with Kuano Ltd. (Kuano) to accelerate development of Onco's PNKP Inhibitor Technology (also known as A83B4C63). This collaboration marks an important step in Onco's mission to harness advanced technologies, in this case computational platforms, to unlock novel cancer treatment mechanisms and drive faster, more precise therapeutic innovation.

This new initiative builds upon Onco's ongoing efforts to enhance the discovery and evaluation of its proprietary PNKP inhibitor platform. Through the application of advanced molecular modelling and AI-driven compound design, the program has refined compound architecture, simplified synthesis pathways, and expanded the library of optimized analogs centred on the A83B4C63 scaffold, strengthening the potential for the development of more selective and potent inhibitors and accelerating the transition of PNKP candidates toward preclinical validation.

Under the framework, Kuano will deploy its quantum-ready analytics platform in collaboration with Onco-Innovations to deepen structural insights into PNKP inhibition. Kuano's advanced quantum molecular modelling is expected to provide a detailed characterization of how A83B4C63 interacts with PNKP, including binding poses, conformational changes, and the mechanism of inhibition underlying Onco's PNKP Inhibitor Technology. These findings are expected to guide structure optimization and generate candidates for Onco's next-generation of therapeutics.

The pilot project will focus initially on Onco's PNKP-targeting compounds. The integration of Kuano's quantum-level analytics within Onco's AI-enabled discovery environment is aimed at creating a powerful framework designed to streamline the path from modelling to validation and synthesis.

Kuano is a next-generation biotechnology company applying quantum mechanics and artificial intelligence to structure-based drug discovery. Its proprietary platform models enzyme dynamics and transition states at quantum resolution, enabling the design of novel, selective compounds through predictive molecular simulation.

"We are thrilled to apply Kuano's quantum-enabled platform to a challenging oncology target in this exciting collaboration with Onco-Innovations. By bringing quantum precision to the molecular level, we aim to bring new insights to PNKP inhibition and help accelerate the design of next-generation therapeutics," stated Vid Stojevic, CEO and Co-Founder of Kuano.

The pilot will run through the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to deliver validated platform outputs, structural binding models, and mechanistic hypotheses. The results will inform follow-on initiatives in quantum-ready QSAR modelling, toxicity mapping, and generative compound design across the broader PNKP Inhibitor Technology pipeline.

"Our work with Kuano reflects a clear strategic direction for Onco-Innovations to lead in next-generation oncology through the integration of advanced computational and experimental science. This pilot represents an important step toward realizing the full potential of our PNKP Inhibitor Technology," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

