OmniAb to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in November 2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will be participating in three investor conferences during the month of November.

2025 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, November 6 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, November 6th.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, November 11-13 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Kurt Gustafson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, November 12th.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London, November 17-20 at the Waldorf Hilton. Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, November 19th at 8:00 a.m. GMT and will hold one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors on November 18-19.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

