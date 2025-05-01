OmniAb to Participate in Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will be participating in five investor conferences over the coming weeks.

H.C. Wainwright 1 st Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference, May 13. Management will participate in a fireside chat and a panel discussion on Tuesday, May 13 th .





H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20 in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, May 20 th .





RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 20-21 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, May 21 st .





Benchmark 2025 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, May 29. Management will hold virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on Thursday, May 29 th .





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, June 5th.





About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B-cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

