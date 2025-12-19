SUBSCRIBE
Ollin Biosciences to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13

December 19, 2025 
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollin Biosciences, Inc. (Ollin), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases, today announced that Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. PT.



Dr. Ehrlich will provide an overview of the company’s pipeline, including OLN324, a higher potency, higher molar dose VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody being evaluated in a fully-recruited Phase 1b head-to-head clinical trial versus faricimab for patients with wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) or diabetic macular edema (DME). Ollin is also advancing OLN102, a first-in-class, TSHR/IGF-1R bispecific antibody with the potential for best-in-disease safety and efficacy for thyroid eye disease (TED) and the underlying autoimmune condition, Graves’ disease.

About Ollin Biosciences

Established in 2023, Ollin BiosciencesTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit us at www.ollin.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Steve Klass
1AB
steve@1abmedia.com

