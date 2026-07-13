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Ollin Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations of OLN324 Data in Diabetic Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 44th Annual Scientific Meeting

July 13, 2026 | 
2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollin Biosciences, Inc. (Ollin), a clinical-stage biotech advancing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases, today announced upcoming oral presentations featuring results from its randomized, head-to-head Phase 1b JADE clinical trial evaluating OLN324 versus faricimab (Vabysmo®) in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 44th Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place from July 15–18 in Montreal, Canada.



OLN324 is a higher-potency, smaller-format, higher-molar dose VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody entering Phase 3 clinical development for DME and wAMD in the second half of 2026. In the Phase 1b JADE study, OLN324 demonstrated meaningfully faster and greater anatomic outcomes in both DME and wAMD versus faricimab, as well as numerically greater vision gains. Ollin announced final data from the JADE study in March 2026.

Presentation details:

Title: Results of a Randomized, Proof-of-Concept Phase 1b Clinical Trial Comparing OLN324 with Faricimab in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, July 16, 8:15 a.m. – 8:37 a.m. EDT
Presenter: David Eichenbaum, M.D., FASRS, partner and director of research at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida

Title: Results of a Randomized, Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial Comparing OLN324 With Faricimab in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, July 16, 2:04 p.m. – 2:29 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Veeral Sheth, M.D., MBA, FASRS, partner and director of clinical trials, University Retina; clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago

About OLN324

Building on the clinical success of intravitreal VEGF/Ang2 inhibition, OLN324 is a next-generation VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody engineered with substantially higher Ang2 potency relative to faricimab, increased molar dosing relative to both faricimab and aflibercept (including Eylea HD®), and a smaller protein format. VEGF and Ang2 are central drivers of retinal vascular diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), with Ang2 playing a key role in vascular instability, leakage, inflammation, and fibrosis. In the recently completed head-to-head Phase 1b JADE clinical study comparing OLN324 to faricimab (Vabysmo®), OLN324 demonstrated meaningfully faster and greater anatomic outcomes in both DME and wAMD versus faricimab as well as numerically greater vision gains. Ollin plans to initiate global Phase 3 trials of OLN324 in DME and wAMD in the second half of 2026. OLN324 was discovered by and is being developed in collaboration with Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801; Innovent R&D code: IBI324).

About Ollin Biosciences

Established in 2023, Ollin Biosciences™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit us at www.ollin.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Vabysmo® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.; Eylea® and Eylea HD® are registered trademarks of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Contacts

Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

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