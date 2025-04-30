Olfactive Biosolutions to Present May 15 at FoodTech World Cup Conference Final

Company One of Ten Finalists Globally

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases, is a finalist in the FoodTech World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, and will speak to attendees there May 15. With the support of Givaudan and Nestle Research and Development Lausanne, the competition is the ultimate tournament to showcase the world’s best startups in nutrition, and spotlights the next wave of startups tackling one of the industry’s biggest challenges: Food for Health.

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Chris Hanson will represent Olfactive Biosolutions at the conference. Deborah Stapleton, Olfactive Biosolutions VP Media Relations, will also attend.

Olfactive Biosolutions will highlight its formulations of food molecules that cause significant weight loss when taken as a daily pill or incorporated into food products. The company’s all-natural Pivit™ formulation induces the simultaneous secretion of GLP-1, PYY and GIP. Olfactive Biosolutions novel approach to GLP-1-mediated weight control uses its technology to identify the foods we ingest that activate production of GLP-1 and other mediators that signal satiety.

As a result of these breakthroughs, the company can now provide directly to consumers an inexpensive and safe product that can broadly address the epidemic of diabetes and obesity.

Olfactive Biosolutions has six granted U.S. patents for treating obesity, diabetes and hypertension, and 12 patents pending for the treatment of additional chronic conditions. The Pivit™ pill will be available direct to consumers through a company website in September of this year. The company is also in talks with various multi-national food companies to develop products with the Pivit formulation inside.

“We are so pleased to have been chosen as the winner of the North American contest,” said Hanson. “More than 100 startups from 20 countries applied to take part in the competition, and Olfactive Biosolutions and 9 other companies have made it into the finals in Switzerland. Our goal there is to share with a wide audience of food innovators and investors how Pivit formulations of inexpensive natural food molecules can induce the GLP-1 pathway when consumed as supplements or in finished foods and beverages,” he said.

