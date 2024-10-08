Olfactive Biosolutions Granted Patent to Repurpose Food Molecules for Weight Loss and Blood Sugar Reduction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases, was recently granted U.S. patent US 12,102,664 B2 for its breakthrough food ingredient formulation for weight loss and blood sugar reduction. Olfactive Biosolutions’ Protenx™ Weight Loss activates olfactory receptors in the gut to induce the dual secretion of natural GLP-1 and GIP to facilitate weight loss and a significant reduction in blood sugar.

The Protenx formulation will be available as a supplement sold direct to consumers beginning in January of 2025. Food and beverage manufacturers will also add Protenx Weight Loss to their consumer products, bringing benefits consistent with current prescription-only pharmaceuticals without requiring any changes in consumer behavior or routines and without side effects.

“We are excited to have been granted this patent for Protenx Weight Loss, the first formulation in our line of Protenx products. The markets for reducing body weight and lowering blood sugar are very large, and our new product will help consumers tackle these conditions inexpensively and easily,” said Nils Lommerin, President and CEO of Olfactive Biosolutions.

Using the ectopic olfactory and taste receptor genes along with selected genes for intracellular signaling, Olfactive Biosolutions has engineered biosensor cells to behave like the ectopic olfactory and taste neuron cells in humans. Olfactive Biosolutions’ biosensor cells produce discreet, measurable luminescent signals when an engineered receptor on the cell’s surface binds to its complementary ingredient molecules. The company uses the technology to discover which food molecules activate or inhibit olfactory, taste and related receptors throughout the body to effectively treat a myriad of diseases.

The Olfactive Biosolutions’ team has deep expertise in receptor protein science and the food & beverage industry. The company has several well-known biotechnology advisors from academia and the corporate world; the company’s President and CEO is a former President, CEO and Director of Del Monte Foods.

About Olfactive Biosolutions

Olfactive Biosolutions is the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases. It has developed world-leading receptor technology and expertise in both ectopic receptors in the gut, lungs, skin, heart, blood and elsewhere, and olfactory and taste receptors in the nose and tongue.

Its unique technology demonstrates how ectopic receptors often perform the same physiological tasks as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, and what ligands activate or inhibit them.

