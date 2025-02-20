SUBSCRIBE
Olema Oncology to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and any accompanying materials will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Olema’s Investor Relations website at ir.olema.com. A recording of the presentation will be made available in the same location.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Courtney O’Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Olema Oncology
media@olema.com

Olema Oncology
