Okogen Acquires Ranpirnase Assets and Intellectual Property Portfolio

Okogen announces the acquisition of the global intellectual property portfolio and development assets for ranpirnase from Orgenesis, strengthening its lead ophthalmic program and establishing core development pillars spanning eyecare, systemic infectious disease, medical countermeasures for high-consequence pathogens, and dermatology.

The company prioritizes rapid advancement of its lead ranpirnase program, OKG-0303, an investigational therapy for acute infectious conjunctivitis in a disease area where treatment remains fragmented with no single therapy addressing both viral and bacterial causes.

Okogen advances ranpirnase as a potential antiviral medical countermeasure and engages with U.S. and international government agencies to evaluate its role against high-consequence pathogens such as Marburg and Sudan viruses while progressing parallel research in respiratory viruses including influenza and RSV.





Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Okogen Inc., a biotechnology company developing antiviral therapeutics, today announced the acquisition of the global intellectual property portfolio and development assets for ranpirnase from Orgenesis Inc. (OTC: ORGS), strengthening the company's lead ophthalmic program and establishing a foundation for expansion into additional antiviral indications. The acquisition expands the company's development pipeline beyond ocular infections into a set of focused therapeutic areas: eyecare, systemic infectious disease, dermatology and medical countermeasures for high-consequence pathogens such as filoviruses, which form the core pillars of Okogen's Ranpirnase Platform.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,Okogen Inc. is a biotechnology company developing antiviral therapeutics focused on ocular infections, respiratory viruses, and emerging infectious diseases. The company's lead candidate, OKG-0303, is being developed for the treatment of acute infectious conjunctivitis.About RanpirnaseRanpirnase is a ribonuclease enzyme that disrupts viral replication inside infected cells through a host-directed mechanism. By degrading intracellular RNA involved in protein synthesis, the molecule creates a translational bottleneck that limits production of viral proteins required for viral replication. Because this mechanism targets a host process essential to viral propagation, ranpirnase represents a differentiated approach to antiviral development with the potential to reduce susceptibility to resistance observed with traditional direct-acting antivirals.¹ Ranpirnase has been evaluated in clinical trials involving more than 1,000 patients, generating a substantial body of safety and translational data supporting continued development.References1. Ardelt W et al. Onconase (ranpirnase): mechanism of action and biological activity.2. Azari AA, Barney NP. Conjunctivitis: A Systematic Review of Diagnosis and Treatment. JAMA. 2013.3. Jabs DA. Cytomegalovirus Retinitis and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.Joshua MoriartySource:To view the source version of this press release, please visit