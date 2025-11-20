Okami Medical Announces $45 Million Financing and New CEO Appointment to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okami Medical, a medical technology company pioneering novel vascular embolization solutions, today announced the successful close of an oversubscribed $45M financing led by new investor Gilde Healthcare with participation from existing investors including Vensana Capital and U.S. Venture Partners.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand the company's commercial footprint and advance its clinical programs in support of Okami's mission to improve outcomes for patients suffering from vascular disease. The funding will also support continued innovation of the company's versatile, intuitive devices designed for the occlusion of peripheral vessels.

Concurrent with the financing, Drew Hykes, former CEO of Inari Medical, was appointed President and CEO of Okami, while Bill Hoffman was appointed Chairman of the Board.

"I'm honored to join the Okami team and have been deeply impressed by the clinical performance and versatility of the LOBO vascular occluder across a wide range of anatomies," said Drew Hykes, Chief Executive Officer of Okami Medical. "I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate our commercial expansion, advance our innovation pipeline, and bring this important technology to more physicians and patients."

As part of the financing, Geoff Pardo and Susana Amorim of Gilde Healthcare have joined Okami Medical's Board of Directors. "We have followed Okami for years and have been impressed by the strength of its technology and the scale of its market opportunity," said Geoff Pardo, General Partner at Gilde Healthcare. "We are pleased to partner with Drew again following our success at Inari and to collaborate with a highly experienced syndicate. We believe Okami's LOBO platform has the potential to transform treatment and significantly improve outcomes for patients with serious unmet needs."

About Okami Medical



Stopping flow. Restoring lives. This is the mission of Okami Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company committed to addressing the evolving needs of patients and physicians through the development of innovative, versatile, and intuitive devices for the occlusion of peripheral vessels. The company was created in 2017 by Inceptus Medical, a medical device incubator. For more information, please visit www.okamimedical.com.

About Gilde Healthcare



Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor managing €2.6 billion across two fund strategies: Venture&Growth and Private Equity. The Venture&Growth fund of Gilde Healthcare invests in fast growing companies active in therapeutics, medtech and digital health, based in Europe and North America. The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare participates in profitable lower mid-market healthcare companies based in North-Western Europe. For more information, please visit www.gildehealthcare.com.

About Vensana Capital



Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Founded in 2019, Vensana has approximately $1 billion in capital under management and is actively investing in development and commercial-stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, data science-oriented solutions, life science tools & diagnostics, and tech-enabled services. For more information, please visit www.vensanacap.com .

