Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints Jolie M. Siegel as Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Seasoned life sciences legal executive brings deep experience supporting companies through growth, governance, and strategic transactions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology, today announced the appointment of Jolie M. Siegel, Executive Vice President, General Counsel.

In this role, Ms. Siegel will lead Odyssey’s legal, compliance, governance, and risk management functions, serving as a strategic partner to the executive team and Board of Directors. She will oversee corporate governance and compliance, securities, intellectual property, contractual and transactional matters as the company continues to advance its growing portfolio of immunology programs.

“Jolie’s appointment comes at an important stage in Odyssey’s development,” said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics. “As our portfolio advances and the company evaluates strategic opportunities, her experience advising biotechnology companies through growth and transactions will be a significant asset. Jolie’s leadership will help ensure we continue to build the right legal and governance foundation for the long term.”

Ms. Siegel brings more than two decades of legal and business experience across biotechnology, life sciences, and technology companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at C4 Therapeutics, where she led the company’s legal, intellectual property, and corporate compliance matters through a period of significant growth and evolution. Prior to C4 Therapeutics, Ms. Siegel was Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Neon Therapeutics, where she supported the company through its acquisition by BioNTech SE. Earlier in her career, she served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at Intralinks Holdings, including through its sale, and was a partner at Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP, advising venture and private equity backed and high-growth companies on corporate, securities, and transactional matters.

“I am excited to join Odyssey because of its mission to advance therapies for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases—conditions that can be profoundly disruptive to patients and families,” said Ms. Siegel. “That mission is deeply personal to me, having seen the impact of diseases like Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis on close friends and their families. I’m excited to work with the Odyssey team and Board of Directors to help build a sustainable company capable of delivering long-term impact for patients.”

Ms. Siegel holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of completely internally discovered and developed medicines with the first reaching multiple clinical milestones in just over two years. The portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that the company believe have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need. For more information, please visit odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

