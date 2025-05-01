OcuSciences Announces FDA Marketing Clearance of OcuMet Beacon in Retinal Health Assessment at ARVO

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OcuSciences, Inc., a leader in advanced ocular diagnostics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance for its flagship device, the OcuMet Beacon, proprietary, non-invasive tool for assessing retinal health.

The indication for use of the OcuMet Beacon is a confocal scanning ophthalmoscope indicated for infrared (IR) and autofluorescence (AF) imaging of a human retina with or without the use of a mydriatic agent.

The OcuMet Beacon retinal imager captures a naturally occurring fluorescence from the eye using proprietary illumination and detection technology, while advanced software helps visualize the functional image signature. With this FDA marketing clearance, the OcuMet Beacon will soon be available for use in clinics and healthcare institutions across the United States.

"With our collaborators, we are extending the depth of understanding for retinal diseases. This is a game-changer for the many patients and ophthalmologists who stand to benefit from more precise1 and deeper insight," said Kurt Riegger, CEO of OcuSciences. "The OcuMet Beacon provides clinicians with valuable information in just seconds.”

The OcuMet Beacon offers a fast, safe, and comfortable experience for patients. It requires no injections, dyes, or physical contact with the eye. Capturing the unique fluorescent signature only requires a few minutes per patient, making the assessment easy to integrate into routine eye exams and to pair with standard of care treatments.

An extensive set of peer reviewed clinical studies demonstrates the safety and clinical utility of the OcuMet Beacon in real-world settings, and a dozen new studies at ARVO expand the clinical use of OcuMet Beacon.

OcuSciences is actively engaging with key opinion leaders and eye care providers to support the broadening adoption of OcuMet Beacon imaging nationwide.

OcuSciences is proud to announce this as part of its ARVO 2025 conference. Please visit and get a demonstration at Booth #1338.

About OcuSciences

OcuSciences, Inc., is a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation solutions for ocular health. The company’s proprietary technologies aim to expand how clinicians and researchers assess the eye, delivering novel insights to support care and innovation in new treatments.

1Data on file OcuSciences, Inc

