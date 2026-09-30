Ocugen to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences - September 30, 2026

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present on its innovative modifier gene therapy platform at upcoming scientific conferences.

Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS) 2026

Location: VIECON, Vienna, Austria

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Time: 2:34 p.m. CEST

Format: Company presentation

Title: Ocugen Company Overview

Presenter: Abhi Gupta, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Business Development, Ocugen

26th Euretina Congress 2026

Location: VIECON, Vienna, Austria

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 1:00–1:06 p.m. CEST

Format: Podium presentation

Title: Subretinal RORA-Based Modifier Gene Therapy for Geographic Atrophy and Stargardt Disease: Phase 1/2 Safety and Quantitative Lesion Analysis

Presenter: Jay Chhablani, MD

Date: October 1–4, 2026

Format: On-Demand ePoster

Title: Clinical Trial Results from GARDian1 Trial - A Novel Modifier Subretinal Gene Therapy for Stargardt Disease

Presenter: Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting 2026

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Time: 5:05–5:10 p.m. CST

Format: Podium presentation

Title: OCU410, a Modifier Gene Therapy for GA: Twelve-Month Topline Safety and Efficacy Results from the Phase 2 ArMaDa Trial

Presenter: Raj K. Maturi, MD

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Time: 12:06–12:13 p.m. CST

Format: Podium presentation

Title: OCU410, a Modifier Gene Therapy for GA: Twelve-Month Safety and Efficacy Results from the Phase 2 ArMaDa Trial

Presenter: Syed Mahmood Shah, MD

Date: October 9–12, 2026

Format: On-Demand ePoster

Title: Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Trial (GARDian1) of OCU410ST in Early to Advanced Stargardt Disease: Safety and Efficacy Results

Presenter: Ramiro S. Maldonado, MD

Date: October 9–12, 2026

Format: On-Demand ePoster

Title: Safety and Efficacy of OCU400 in Retinitis Pigmentosa: Durable Visual Function Benefit Across Multiple Mutations at 3 Years

Presenter: Benjamin Bakall, MD, PhD

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blindness diseases. The Company’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs across large patient populations through a gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene-editing technologies that target a single gene mutation, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies are designed to address the underlying disease biology by restoring balance across multiple gene networks. The Company is currently advancing programs for inherited retinal diseases and other causes of blindness that affect millions worldwide, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.



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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media:

Chris Clark

chris.clark@ocugen.com