Ocugen CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12-15, 2026, at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.



“Year over year, Ocugen’s presence at the JPM Healthcare Conference has evolved and we are delighted to share the potential of our modifier gene therapy platform along with clinical development progress,” said Dr. Musunuri. “This premier conference is the optimal way to kick off Ocugen’s catalyst-rich 2026 and engage in critical conversations with potential strategic partners and the investment community.”



In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will be on site in San Franciso all week to conduct one-on-one meetings highlighting the Company’s business strategy on the path toward filing three BLAs in the next two years including the rolling BLA of OCU400 for retinitis pigmentosa this year.



Details regarding the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 9:45 - 10:25 a.m. PST

Location: Colonial Room, Mezzanine



A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the events page of the Ocugen investor site. The webcast replay will be available for a limited time following the event.



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



